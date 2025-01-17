Teenagers have threatened three primary school pupils in Lachen SZ, presumably with a toy gun. (Symbolic image). Bild: sda

Several teenagers have threatened three primary school pupils in Lachen SZ with a firearm. It was probably a toy gun. Nevertheless, it could become a case for the juvenile prosecutor's office.

A suspected joke could have bad consequences for several young people. As reported by the "Bote " newspaper, three primary school pupils in Lachen SZ were stopped by masked youths and threatened with a firearm. It was probably a toy weapon, as the principal of Sek 1 March Lachen said in a letter to parents. "We strongly condemn this unacceptable behavior, which was probably intended as a joke by the youngsters," the letter to parents continued.

In search of the perpetrators

According to police spokesman Roman Gisler, two people have reported to the police station, but no charges have yet been filed. As far as he knows, none of the perpetrators have been found yet. However, the youth welfare officer responsible is in contact with the schools and school social workers.

If the perpetrators are found, it would be a case for the youth prosecution service.