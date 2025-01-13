Even walking through first class can be expensive with SBB. KEYSTONE

Four teenagers from Lucerne have to pay 75 francs because they went through a first-class carriage into second class. SBB is sticking to its strict rules.

Four teenagers from Lucerne are in trouble after boarding an overcrowded train. As the entrance to 2nd class was blocked, they chose the nearest entrance, which led to 1st class. The short journey from their school in Lucerne Allmend to the station took only four minutes, but the consequences were unexpected, SRF knows.

At the entrance to the 1st class carriage, the young people were stopped by two ticket inspectors and fined 75 francs each. Despite a valid annual season ticket for the route and the intention to switch to 2nd class, SBB showed no concession. One of the mothers criticized the strict attitude and asked whether more flexibility would not be appropriate.

SBB defended its decision by pointing out that it was strictly forbidden to stay in 1st class with a 2nd class ticket, even in the entrance areas. The mother was surprised, as it often happens that people choose the next best entrance in a hurry. Whether the young people were actually lingering in the 1st class vestibule or were on their way to 2nd class could no longer be determined.

SBB used to be accommodating

SBB took a different stance as recently as 2016. At that time, an article on the news portal "Watson" explained that passengers with a 2nd class ticket were allowed to stand in the 1st class entrance area on regional trains. However, this is not permitted on inter-regional trains. In such cases, the train attendants should simply point this out in a friendly manner without levying a fine.

Today, however, SBB is sticking to its strict rules and points out that the archive no longer contains any information from 2016. Luzerner Zentralbahn also supports the inspectors' decision and emphasizes that all passengers must be treated equally, regardless of the short duration of the journey. After all, the buses were subsequently reduced by half.

