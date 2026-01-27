  1. Residential Customers
Victim loses 43,000 francs Telephone scammers are now changing their tactics - police warn

Dominik Müller

27.1.2026

Time and again, people are falling victim to criminals on the phone.
Symbolbild: Roland Weihrauch/dpa

Increasingly, telephone fraudsters are pretending to be bank or healthcare staff. With success: in the canton of Vaud, the financial loss last week alone amounted to 73,000 francs.

27.01.2026, 09:25

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • The Vaud cantonal police have recorded an increase in fraud calls.
  • Offenders are increasingly posing as bank employees or healthcare staff.
  • The police recommend these protective measures.
Last week, the Vaud cantonal police registered 24 fraud calls, as detailed in a press release. Half of the cases were attempted. Nevertheless, the total loss amounts to 73,000 francs, with one victim from Lausanne being defrauded of 43,000 francs.

After a quieter phase until the end of 2025, the number of frauds involving false identities has risen again in recent weeks. According to the Vaud police, the other cantons have also seen a similar increase.

In addition, the perpetrators appear to have adapted their modus operandi: They are no longer mainly posing as police officers, but increasingly also as bank employees or healthcare staff. The fraudsters are mostly targeting older people as potential victims.

The total number of cases of telephone fraud reported to the Vaud police in 2025 was 925 - the perpetrators were successful in 257 cases. In 2024, the total number was still significantly lower at 369 (140 successful acts).

The police recommend this behavior

  • Manage online data: Fraudsters use information from electronic telephone directories that list the surname, first name, address and landline number of potential victims. The police advise family members and loved ones of elderly people living alone to offer their help in managing their banking affairs.
  • The police remind people that they never visit private individuals to confiscate bank cards or valuables.
  • The following advice also applies:
  • Never give any personal details or banking information to anyone over the phone.
  • Never hand over your bank card (even if it has not been cut up), PIN code or valuables to strangers.
  • Hang up the phone if there is any doubt about the identity of the caller.
  • Never call back.
  • If in doubt, contact the police.
  • Inform those around you about this scam.
