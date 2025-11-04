The police clarify in a communiqué that such calls come neither from the Lucerne police nor from the head of the CID. sda

In the canton of Lucerne, fraudsters have been pretending to be the head of the canton's police force on the phone and have scammed around half a million francs. The police warn against this scam and advise people to end suspicious calls immediately.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Telephone fraudsters have stolen around 500,000 francs in the canton of Lucerne.

They pretended to be the head of the criminal investigation department.

The police warn against this scam and advise people to hang up immediately if they receive such calls. Show more

In the canton of Lucerne, telephone fraudsters have stolen around half a million francs since October. They falsely claimed to be the head of the criminal investigation department.

For several weeks now, there has been an increase in cases of telephone fraud in the canton of Lucerne, the Lucerne police announced on Tuesday. The perpetrators call potential victims and pretend to be Jürg Wobmann from the Lucerne police force. Under this pretext, they ask the victims to withdraw money from the bank and hand it over to unknown persons.

Since the beginning of October, the total amount known to the police has amounted to around CHF 500,000.

The police make it clear in the communiqué that such calls do not come from the Lucerne police or the head of the criminal investigation department. Neither Wobmann nor other police officers would demand money with a telephone call, it said.

Lucerne police are once again issuing an urgent warning about this scam and are calling on people to hang up immediately if they receive suspicious calls and contact the real police.