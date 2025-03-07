Become a blue News reader reporterTell us your tips and tricks for spring cleaning now
Sven Ziegler
7.3.2025
Spring cleaning is just around the corner in many households. blue News wants to know your tips and tricks.
07.03.2025, 13:55
Sven Ziegler
Here's how:
Have you noticed something particularly exciting, fascinating or beautiful? Then share your photo or video with us - blue News wants your story!
Am einfachsten erreichst du uns über WhatsApp. Dein direkter Draht zur blue News Redaktion erfolgt hier unter der Nummer +41 79 282 27 12. Speichere die Nummer gleich in deinen Kontakten ab oder drücke den blauen Button unten, um direkt zu WhatsApp zu gelangen. Aus technischen Gründen können wir nur WhatsApp und keine Telefonanrufe entgegennehmen.