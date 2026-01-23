Switzerland is experiencing a June like few others. Meteorologists are forecasting temperatures of up to 37 degrees on Friday and Saturday. This could break numerous June records.

Large crowds along the Limmat River and at the Oberer Letten swimming area in Zurich are likely to remain a familiar sight in the coming days.

The hottest weather is yet to come “Temperatures could even reach 37 degrees by the weekend”

No time? blue News summarizes for you The current heat wave is intensifying further, with expected highs of 35 to 37 degrees toward the weekend.

Numerous June records could be broken; in fact, the highest June temperature ever recorded in Switzerland is a possibility.

The heat wave is historically remarkable above all because of its early timing, its duration, and the unusually high temperatures extending into the mountainous regions.

Switzerland is sweating—and it’s going to get even hotter. While temperatures have already been well above the 30-degree mark for days, meteorologists expect the heat to intensify further by the end of the week.

“Temperatures are then likely to reach 35 to 37 degrees across much of the country,” Klaus Marquardt of MeteoNews told blue News. This could not only break numerous June records—regional all-time records could even be threatened.

The heat wave is being driven by a stable omega pattern that is moving eastward only slowly. Switzerland will remain under the influence of a powerful high-pressure ridge at least through the weekend. It won’t be until the end of the week that significantly hotter air from France reaches the country. “The hottest days will be Friday and Saturday,” says meteorologist Marquardt. The weather models are largely in agreement on this.

In recent days, maximum temperatures in many places have already ranged between 30 and 34 degrees. Now, temperatures are approaching levels that are rarely reached in Switzerland, even in the height of summer. “It’s not as if we’re just barely scraping the 30-degree mark somewhere,” says Marquardt.

June Records on the Line

It will be particularly interesting to look at the record lists. As things stand, several stations are likely to reach or even exceed their previous June highs.

June temperature records by weather station Basel-Binningen: 36.9 degrees (June 27, 1947)

Bern: 34.4 degrees (June 27, 2019)

Chur: 36.0 degrees (June 23, 2003)

Geneva: 36.4 degrees (June 30, 1950)

Lucerne: 34.8 degrees (June 27, 2019)

Lugano: 34.8 degrees (June 27, 2019)

Sion: 36.4 degrees (June 19, 2022)

St. Gallen: 31.4 degrees (June 30, 2019)

Zurich Airport: 35.9 degrees (June 23, 2003)

If a temperature of 37 degrees were actually recorded, it would be the highest June temperature ever recorded in Switzerland. “As soon as this value is recorded anywhere, it will be the highest all-time June temperature for the entire country,” says Marquardt.

Has it ever been this hot where you live in June? Find out here

Wann war der Hitzerekord im Juni bei dir? Gib deinen Wohnort ein. Wir zeigen die drei nächstgelegenen Wetterstationen, ihren höchsten je im Juni gemessenen Tageshöchstwert und den Verlauf der Juni-Höchsttemperaturen über die Jahre. Daten: MeteoSchweiz. Wohnort 📍 Daten werden geladen … Rekord = höchste je im Juni gemessene Lufttemperatur (Tagesmaximum, 2 m über Boden). Distanz = Luftlinie vom gewählten Ort zur Station. Stationen ohne Badge verwenden homogenisierte MeteoSchweiz-Daten (NBCN); Stationen mit «Rohdaten»-Badge verwenden nicht-homogenisierte Messwerte.

Historic—not just because of the record highs

However, the current weather situation is historically remarkable even before any records are set. The reason lies less in individual peak values and more in the combination of duration and the early timing.

The current heat wave in June is of an intensity typically seen in midsummer. Comparable events occurred in 1911, 1945, 1947, and during the hot summer of 2003. Back then, however, the longest heat waves were usually recorded only between mid-July and mid-August, as MeteoNews notes in a blog post.

The current situation could therefore go down in weather history in several respects—firstly because of the exceptionally early streak of hot days, and secondly because of the potential record-breaking temperatures.

Even the mountains remain unusually warm

It’s not just in the lowlands that people are sweating. Even at an altitude of 2,000 meters, temperatures are reaching over 20 degrees these days. The freezing level is temporarily rising to over 4,500 meters. As a result, even in the mountains, conditions are well above the long-term average.

The heat is now also affecting the monthly average. According to Marquardt, June was still roughly in line with the long-term average after mid-month. However, the ongoing heat wave has completely changed this picture.

“We’re already almost two degrees above average,” says the meteorologist. If the current weather conditions persist, the temperature surplus could even rise to around four degrees by the end of the month. This would give June a good chance of surpassing the warmest June on record.

Whether new national records will actually be set will only become clear in the coming days. One thing, however, already seems certain: Switzerland is experiencing an extraordinary heat wave. And its peak is still to come.

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