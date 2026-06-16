Because fewer asylum applications are being filed, the State Secretariat for Migration (SEM) plans to close six shelters. As a result, capacity at the federal asylum center in Brugg, Aargau, has been reduced from 440 to 250 places. (File photo) Keystone

The temporary federal asylum center in Brugg, Aargau, will remain in operation for another three years. However, it will operate at reduced capacity. This has been agreed upon by the city, the canton of Aargau, the Swiss Armed Forces, and the State Secretariat for Migration (SEM).

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The temporary federal asylum center in Brugg, Aargau, will remain in operation for another three years. However, its capacity will be reduced. The city, the canton of Aargau, the Swiss Armed Forces, and the State Secretariat for Migration (SEM) have reached an agreement on this.

Capacity will be reduced from 440 to 250 places, as the State Secretariat for Migration (SEM) announced on Tuesday. In exceptional situations, occupancy may be temporarily increased to up to 350 places in consultation with the Brugg City Council.

The new agreement takes effect on July 1, 2026, for a final period of three years. The SEM remains responsible for operations. The SEM has been using the military vehicle hangar to house asylum seekers since November 30, 2020.

Declining Asylum Applications

In May, the SEM announced that it would temporarily close six federal asylum centers. The reason cited was a decline in asylum applications. In the first four months of the year, nearly twenty percent fewer asylum applications were filed than in the previous year.