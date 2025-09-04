Because he was driving far too fast on the highway, a young man caused an accident. Symbolbild: IMAGO/Silas Stein

A personal crisis led to speeding: in Rheinfelden AG, a young man was convicted of causing an accident on the highway at 210 km/h in "self-destructive modus operandi".

Andreas Fischer

No time? blue News summarizes for you A young man thunders along the highway near Rheinfelden at 210 km/h.

He is unable to avoid a swerving delivery van and causes an accident.

In court, he explains the reasons for his risky behavior. Show more

The driver of a delivery van had no chance: when he tried to change lanes on the highway near Rheinfelden AG at night, another car thundered into the back of him. The then 28-year-old driver was traveling at a speed of at least 210 km/h - 90 km/h faster than the speed limit.

Now the accused stood before the Rheinfelden district court, where he described his view of the accident, as reported by the "Aargauer Zeitung". It all happened "mega fast", said the young man. He applied the brakes fully and "then decided to hit the van in the middle." There were no other options, such as swerving onto the emergency lane.

"Particularly blatant disregard for the speed limit"

The public prosecutor's office accuses the man of provoking a "high risk of accident with the risk of serious injury or death". His "particularly blatant disregard for the speed limit" was a gross violation of traffic regulations. After all, no one was injured in the accident, even though the vehicles suffered massive material damage.

The defense cited a "temporary life crisis" as the reason for the accused's risky driving. The man had been driving in a "self-destructive modus operandi" after breaking up with his partner. He was under mental pressure and wanted to "get home quickly".

Not the accused's first offense

The accused had already pleaded guilty before the trial and agreed with the public prosecutor's office to 14 months' conditional imprisonment and a fine of CHF 5,500. This made it possible to shorten the proceedings in court.

According to the "Aargauer Zeitung", the president of the court followed the agreement with regard to the sentence. However, he expressly pointed out that it would not remain a conditional prison sentence if there were any further incidents: This is not the first time that the man had attracted attention. A year ago, he had already received a penalty order for theft of a vehicle and driving without a driver's license on several occasions.