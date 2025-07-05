Temu also wants to sell food in Switzerland. (archive picture) sda

The Chinese app Temu already sells groceries in Germany and is planning to enter the Swiss market. Preparations for market entry are underway behind the scenes.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Temu is expanding its range in Germany to include groceries and integrating local suppliers.

Entry into the Swiss market is planned, but a launch date has yet to be set.

Temu's pricing could be challenging for retailers. Show more

The Chinese shopping app Temu has expanded its range in Germany to include food. Customers can now purchase sweets, drinks and fresh meat via the platform. This expansion is part of a strategy to integrate local suppliers in Europe more closely. This was reported by theTages-Anzeigernewspaper.

Temu is specifically looking for European food producers in order to diversify its range. In Germany, for example. There, Temu is working on persuading local retailers to sell their products via the platform.

To this end, Temu has hired employees to approach retailers - sometimes using "aggressive methods", as the German newspaper "Lebensmittelzeitung" writes. Recently, there has also been a team that specifically approaches manufacturers.

The German company Wurstbaron has already reported satisfactory sales via Temu. They sell meat loaf or steaks on the website. The environment in which the products are presented leaves "room for improvement", but Temu convinces with good service, the boss tells the "Lebensmittelzeitung".

Swiss market in his sights

Temu is also planning to enter the food market in Switzerland. A spokesperson for the company confirmed that preparations are underway to open up the market, although a specific launch date has not yet been set.

Industry experts such as Dagmar Jenni from the Swiss Retail Federation believe it is likely that Temu will soon be offering food in Switzerland too, as the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper writes.

The sale of fresh food poses particular challenges, especially in terms of the supply chain. In addition, Temu sets the selling prices of the products, which could mean low prices for suppliers. A price comparison shows that the offers on the German Temu website are not necessarily cheaper than those from discounters such as Aldi or Lidl.

The question remains as to which Swiss companies will agree to work with Temu. Pricing and the conditions of the bidding process could be decisive factors.