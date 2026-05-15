Unusual accumulation of ten highway accidents in a single evening around Bern. Five people were injured on Friday. (archive picture) Keystone

There was a whole series of traffic accidents on the highways around Bern within a short space of time on Friday evening. The police registered a total of ten crashes on the A1 and A12. Several people were injured.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Ten traffic accidents occurred on the A1 and A12 highways around Bern on Friday evening. Five people were injured, although not seriously. According to the police, the A12 from Bern towards Flamatt was closed for several hours.

Between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., the Bern cantonal police received several reports of traffic accidents on the A1 West and A12 highways in the direction of Bern and Fribourg, according to a statement issued late on Friday evening.

In total, there were six traffic accidents on the A12 highway in the direction of Fribourg, one traffic accident on the A12 highway in the direction of Bern and three traffic accidents on the A1 West highway.