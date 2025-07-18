  1. Residential Customers
Almost two hours waiting time Ten kilometers of traffic jam in front of the Gotthard north portal heading south

SDA

18.7.2025 - 17:51

Another long traffic jam formed in front of the north portal of the Gotthard tunnel on Friday afternoon. The waiting time is said to have been almost two hours.

18.07.2025, 17:51

18.07.2025, 17:55

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A ten-kilometre-long traffic jam formed in front of the north portal of the Gotthard tunnel on Friday afternoon.
  • The waiting time before entering the tunnel at Göschenen UR was one hour and 45 minutes.
  • Around 5 p.m. the length of the traffic jam was reduced somewhat.
Show more

A ten-kilometre-long column of traffic formed in front of the north portal of the Gotthard Tunnel on Friday afternoon. Before entering the tunnel at Göschenen UR, the waiting time was one hour and 45 minutes.

This was reported on the website of the Touring Club Switzerland (TCS) and Swiss radio SRF 1 announced this in the traffic reports. Shortly after 5 p.m., the length of the traffic jam was reduced to nine kilometers. At the south portal in Airolo TI, the waiting time was around 30 minutes. The column was about three kilometers long.

On the A2 highway, which runs from Basel through the Gotthard tunnel to Chiasso TI, there are regular traffic jams at weekends and on public holidays. The reason for this is usually traffic congestion. Alternatives for German-speaking Switzerland include the route through the San Bernardino Tunnel or over the Simplon Pass.

