This year's WEF is taking place in Davos GR from January 19 to 23. sda

The most economically lucrative week for apartment owners has also begun in Davos with the WEF. For many tenants, this means they have to vacate their apartments and find accommodation elsewhere. Is this even legal? And why is no one putting up a fight?

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Davos, landlords regularly force tenants to move out temporarily during the WEF in order to sublet apartments at a profit - often with the help of questionable contractual clauses.

Those affected, especially families, report massive stress, fragmentation and fear of termination - but hardly anyone dares to take legal action due to the housing shortage and pressure.

The tenants' association criticizes the clauses as unlawful, while the homeowners' association describes the problem as exaggerated and points to signed contracts. Show more

The most important week of the year begins for Davos. According to a study by the University of St. Gallen, the World Economic Forum (WEF) generates added value of CHF 100 million for Davos alone. Another 80 million is added throughout Switzerland. For many hoteliers and apartment owners, the WEF is the most profitable week of the year. This is also felt by various apartment tenants.

This is because landlords can "force" tenants to move out of their apartments for a few days or weeks during the WEF. This is made possible by move-out clauses in tenancy agreements. These clauses ensure that landlords can sublet the apartment at a high price during this period.

"This year, 15 parties contacted us who had to find temporary accommodation for the WEF period," says Joshua Verhoeven, party and parliamentary group secretary of the SP Graubünden and member of the cantonal parliament. He is committed to affordable housing in Davos. Verhoeven estimates that the number of unreported cases is much higher. This is because many of those affected do not even dare to report it, let alone take legal action against it. The fear of being thrown out of their rented apartment is too great.

No one dares to go public.

Families under particular pressure

For those affected, the situation is stressful every year. "Most of them are insecure, under pressure and annoyed," says Verhoeven. The situation is particularly stressful for families. "They can't just go on vacation because the children have to go to school."

School attendance is still compulsory, as are work contracts: and it is almost impossible to find a replacement apartment in Davos during the WEF. For those affected, this means a great deal of effort every year. For some even more: "I know a family that had to split up," says Verhoeven. "The mother and daughter stayed with friends. The father looked for other accommodation." It also happens that the children stay with school friends and the parents stay somewhere else.

The mental pressure also increases. "It's stressful every year because you don't know if you'll always be staying with the same people." Some also have to clear out their apartment, "take valuables with them, empty their closet", says Verhoeven.

Fear of termination and repression

There is another reason why no tenant has yet taken legal or public action other than the fear of being kicked out of their apartment and having to look for a new one. The housing market in Davos is extremely tight, with the vacancy rate recently standing at 0.12 percent. "If you lose your apartment today, it's difficult to find a new one in Davos," says Verhoeven, summing up:

"It's not just about one week of the WEF, but about the fundamental question: do I still have a future in this village or will I be pushed out completely at some point?"

Graubünden Tenants' Association: "Clauses are illegal"

That's why Verhoeven no longer wants to stand by and watch. He is responsible for the Davos area of the tenants' association. The Graubünden Tenants' Association (MV GR) wants to take legal action against the contractual clauses. Such clauses are illegal, says Verhoeven. "Tenancy law is crystal clear: clauses that do not guarantee the uninterrupted use of the rental property by the tenants are against the law".

In fact, such WEF clauses are legally tricky. According to Art. 919 para. 1 of the Swiss Civil Code, the owner is anyone who "has actual control over a property". Under current tenancy law, the tenant exercises possession of the apartment. The landlord's right of access is clearly regulated by law - for maintenance or sale, for example. Other reasons do not apply.

As these rules are mandatory, they cannot be extended by contract. The opinion of many lawyers: Clauses that force tenants to vacate because of events such as the WEF violate mandatory tenancy law and are null and void.

Homeowners' association sees no major problem

Reto Annen, Managing Director of the Chur Regio homeowners' association, says on request: "We are looking at the matter from a distance because we are responsible for the Chur section." Nevertheless, they do have an opinion. Annen says: "I don't know the exact reasoning of the tenants' association as to why such an agreement between landlords and tenants should not be permitted." Annen has learned from the media, among other things, that the tenants' association or a section of this association is apparently invoking the landlord's ban on access during the tenancy.

He says: "There is neither a legal provision nor a federal court ruling that would support the tenants' association in its concerns. Annen says: "There is a contract that the parties have signed. Both parties have therefore declared that they agree to what has been agreed."

However, the tenants are afraid. How does the homeowners' association see this? "I don't believe that tenants are not taking legal action out of fear. In practice, it doesn't seem to be as big a problem as the tenants' association claims," says Annen. The tenants' fear that they will be dismissed is unfounded from a legal perspective. "There is a period of notice after a lawsuit if a tenant is only partially justified."

Is this conclusion that simple? Or are tenants too scared and have too little money to take their landlords to court? The tenants' association and the homeowners' association disagree on this point. Only one thing they both agree on: only a federal court ruling could resolve the conflicting interpretation of the law.