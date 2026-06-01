Apartment buildings in Zurich: on Booking, they fetch owners many times the original rental price. KEYSTONE (Symbolbild)

Tenants in Zurich have had to leave their apartments due to alleged renovations. Today, they are being rented out as vacation accommodation - at a price that is many times higher than the previous monthly rent.

Andreas Fischer

No time? blue News summarizes for you Eight tenants had to leave their apartments in an apartment building in Zurich-Seebach due to renovation and extension work.

However, the announced modernization has not yet taken place. The apartments are being offered as vacation accommodation or for short-term rent - at a significantly higher price.

One affected tenant feels deceived because she was never offered a new tenancy agreement after moving out, despite the corresponding signals. Show more

When rents rise and affordable housing becomes increasingly scarce, frustration increases. Especially when you have to move out of your own apartment because of supposed renovation work - and then find it on Booking for a horrendous price.

This is exactly what happened to a tenant in Zurich's Seebach district, reports "20 Minuten". Five nights rented out as a vacation apartment cost 1665 francs - more than the original monthly rent.

The woman and her partner were given notice to leave the apartment in 2022. The reason given at the time was renovation and extension work. According to "20 Minuten", a total of eight tenants in the building on Katzenbachstrasse were affected. However, no major changes are visible in the apartments today.

Simply "ripped off"

For the former resident, it was all "a bad joke". At the time, the administration had indicated that the old tenants would be given priority after the renovation. To date, however, they have not been offered a new tenancy agreement.

This is hardly surprising: shortly after they moved out, the newly furnished apartment - without any visible renovation work - was rented out at a higher price and for a limited period. The rent had initially risen from 1490 francs to over 2000 francs a month. Today, the tenant is paying over CHF 8,000 per month for the apartment as a short-term rental. In view of this development, the terminated tenant simply feels "ripped off".

According to "20 Minuten", the owner and management of the property have changed several times since the woman moved out. The house currently belongs to a couple living in New York City. Once the current fixed-term tenancy expires, construction work is set to begin after January 31, 2027. "The aim of the project is the sustainable renovation of the property and the creation of additional living space," the administration is quoted as saying.