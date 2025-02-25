A Leopard 2 main battle tank on a test track in Thun. (symbolic image) Picture: Keystone

A former Ruag executive is under investigation for corruption. There have also been other inconsistencies at the federally owned armaments company. blue News provides you with an overview.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you A former Ruag executive is suspected of fraud.

He is alleged to have caused high losses for Ruag through manipulated valuations and sales of tank parts and helped third-party companies to make large profits.

The federally owned armaments company is alleged to have ignored internal warnings. Show more

"There are substantial indications of suspected criminal conduct in several cases." This is the conclusion of the Swiss Federal Audit Office (SFAO), which investigated irregularities in transactions involving the Leopard 1 and 2 battle tanks.

The tanks belong to Ruag, the federally owned armaments company. And there is suspected corruption amounting to millions. blue News provides you with an overview.

The initial situation

Ruag can look back on turbulent times. Five CEOs and three CFOs have been in office in the last four years. In 2017, the federally owned armaments group still generated sales of CHF 1.8 billion and employed 8,500 people. From 2020, Ruag Holding AG was spun off into Ruag MRO, which in 2023 still generated sales of CHF 741 million with 2,800 employees.

The federal government stipulates that Ruag must generate 80 percent of its turnover with the Swiss Armed Forces. This makes it a central service provider for the Swiss Armed Forces. It is allowed to generate the remaining 20 percent on the free arms market - where the risks are enormous.

The fraud

The investigation is still ongoing and is being continued by a law firm. Nevertheless, the Financial Control Authority has already announced: "There are sufficient indications of possible fraud."

This concerns at least one former management member with a dual function at Ruag MRO and Ruag GmbH in Germany. The potential financial damage of the cases known to date is said to be in the high double-digit million range.

The former Ruag manager is alleged to have been guilty of corruption in the trade in tank transmissions. The public prosecutor's office in Germany is investigating.

This is how the arms deal went down

The former manager used his position to manipulate the sale of decommissioned tracked vehicles and spare parts. Initially, Ruag purchased these vehicles and parts at all-inclusive prices - often in combination with a large quantity of replacement material - without the goods being properly recorded in the warehouse systems.

The purchased goods were then divided into two groups under the supervision of the employee in question: One part was declared as "valuable" and left in the company books, while the rest was classified as "low-value" and sold to a German business partner.

The majority of the purchase price was falsely attributed to the supposedly high-value material, which led to the sale of the material declared as low-value at a price far below the actual market value.

The German third-party company was able to sell the parts on at a high profit. In one case, parts were sold on to a company that is 50 percent owned by the spouse of the ex-manager responsible.

Nobody noticed this because the various company units operated independently of each other - each with their own IT systems for accounting and stock management.

The "spare parts from the Netherlands" case

The accused's approach can be illustrated with a specific example. In July 2020, Ruag purchased used spare parts for Leopard 1 and Leopard 2 tanks from the Dutch government for 4.5 million euros. The former cadre employee initiated the contract, evaluated the parts and subsequently allocated these spare parts.

Of the total material, he allocated parts with an alleged value of 1.5 million euros to the Ruag division in Switzerland. A later analysis showed that the actual value was only 380,000 euros. Ruag had to write off the difference as a loss.

However, he allocated parts with an alleged value of 3 million euros to the Ruag division in Germany, where the ex-manager also held a management position. These were then sold to a German third-party company. The actual value: up to 48 million euros.

However, Ruag knew nothing of the actual value due to the falsified valuation of the management member. The third party company was able to pocket the massive profit from the resale. Whether and how much of the money ultimately ended up in the accused's account is the subject of ongoing criminal proceedings. The presumption of innocence applies.

The whistleblower

Piquant: According to the SFAO audit report, the Ruag Board of Directors received a very targeted whistleblowing report back in September 2019. It described the suspicious activities of the accused in detail.

Group management's reaction: it allowed the management member to comment, believed him and adopted his all-clear in the subsequent statement. There is no answer in the statement to the accusation that material was sold at well below market price for personal gain.

The corporate culture

The high number of management changes made it very difficult for Ruag MRO to establish stable management and control processes, writes the auditors in the report. As a result, there was a lack of a stable basis for cooperation between the Executive Board, the Board of Directors and the Confederation as the owner.

In addition, the Group had not yet managed to establish transparent communication and a healthy way of dealing with errors, despite corresponding efforts in recent years.

Internally, for example, the accused ex-employee was also referred to as a "turnover saver". He therefore enjoyed a special position and presumably a protective hand from the management.

The controversial warehouse management

Ruag manages so-called consignment warehouses for the Federal Department of Defense, Civil Protection and Sport (DDPS). These are warehouses that are owned by the DDPS but are managed at Ruag sites.

According to the SFAO, the suspicion cannot be dispelled that in the past Ruag obtained material for its own transactions with third parties from the consignment warehouse for tracked vehicles without authorization - and thus damaged the assets of the armed forces. The responsible Armed Forces Logistics Base (LBA) had insufficient control over the stocks and outflows of material.

Specifically, the army does not even know what exactly is in its own tracked vehicle warehouses: To date, Ruag has not granted the LBA the right to read its storage system, but only reports annually on the inventory in summary form. Between 2014 and 2023, Ruag carried out 1140 scrappings and 1319 inventory adjustments without LBA approval.

This is what Ruag says

The grievances and errors of conduct identified are unacceptable to Ruag, the company writes in a statement. According to the statement, the structural changes in recent years and the numerous personnel changes in the company management have made the development of today's Ruag MRO more difficult following the unbundling.

"In addition, individuals with suspected criminal energy have harmed the company," it continues. Criminal charges have since been filed.

The new company management is aware of its responsibility and will fully investigate the misconduct of the past and initiate concrete measures. "These include the initiation of legal steps, personnel changes that have already been initiated and an external audit of compliance processes," the Group writes. Ruag will also fully compensate the Swiss Armed Forces in the event of unauthorized withdrawals in the context of stockpile management.