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Protest ahead of G7 summit in Geneva Tensions are rising – protesters set a Tesla on fire

SDA

14.6.2026 - 15:35

Activists are demonstrating in Geneva against the G7 summit in Évian, France.
Activists are demonstrating in Geneva against the G7 summit in Évian, France.
Keystone

Shortly before the G7 summit in Évian, France, several thousand people demonstrated in Geneva against the group of leading industrial nations. The rally took place under tight security measures.

Keystone-SDA

14.06.2026, 15:35

14.06.2026, 17:15

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • In Geneva, several thousand people took part in a demonstration against the G7 summit.
  • The protest is backed by an alliance of around 60 organizations.
  • The rally was accompanied by a large police presence and is subject to strict conditions.
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  • 5:10 p.m.

    Tesla set on fire

    The demonstrators apparently set a Tesla on fire.
    The demonstrators apparently set a Tesla on fire.
    KEYSTONE

    According to reports from several media outlets on the scene, protesters set a Tesla on fire. The atmosphere has noticeably heated up in the past few minutes.

  • 4:30 p.m.

    Many security forces on site

    Numerous police officers are securing the route
    Numerous police officers are securing the route
    KEYSTONE

    In Geneva on Sunday, several thousand people took part in a demonstration against the G7 summit in Évian, France. The protest march, accompanied by a large security presence, set off from Parc Mon Repos shortly after 3:15 p.m.

    • Show more

In Geneva on Sunday, several thousand people took part in a demonstration against the G7 summit in Évian, France. The protest march, accompanied by a large security presence, set off from Parc Mon Repos shortly after 3:15 p.m.

The rally was organized by the No G7 Coalition, an alliance of around 60 organizations. At the head of the procession, a banner bearing the slogan “Antifascist, anti-imperialist response – No G7” was carried. Behind it marched various groups, including feminist, pro-Palestinian, revolutionary, Kurdish, and labor union groups.

The demonstration route was restricted to the right bank of the lake. The procession proceeded along the quays and via Rue des Alpes to avoid the vicinity of the Mont-Blanc Bridge. It then continued along Rue de la Servette, Avenue Giuseppe-Motta, and Place des Nations back to the starting point.

According to the conditions, the event must be dispersed by 10:30 p.m. at the latest.

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