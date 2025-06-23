The short-term dismissals have caused great indignation: Over 1000 people took part in a Sugus solidarity rally at the beginning of December. sda

In the first challenges to the dismissals of the Sugus homes in Zurich, they were described as "abusive".

Lea Oetiker

In December, 105 tenants in the Sugus buildings in Zurich were given notice of termination due to total renovation.

The arbitration authority declared the terminations "abusive" and no agreement has yet been reached with the owner Bachmann.

Bachmann refused to negotiate and did not respond to attempts at mediation. Show more

Last December, 105 tenants in three Sugus buildings in Zurich were given notice to quit. The reason: total refurbishment. There was huge solidarity with those affected and demonstrations were held.

As a result, the arbitration board received requests for protection against dismissal from 95 tenants. On Monday, the first arbitration hearings in the vacancy termination case took place at the Zurich Rent Court.

In the first four hearings, the Zurich conciliation authority has now decided that the terminations are "abusive". This was announced by the Zurich Tenants' Association. "No agreement could be reached", it continues.

Landlord not yet willing to negotiate

But what does this mean? The conciliation authority at the rental court is trying to mediate between the tenants and the owner Regina Bachmann. It examines the situation and then makes a proposal to both sides as to how the dispute could be resolved.

Both parties then have 20 days to file a complaint with the rental court if they do not agree with the proposal. A court hearing would then take place.

Bachmann has so far shown little willingness to negotiate. In January, various tenants traveled to Zug, where the administration is based, to meet with her. But she never showed up. In March, an attempt at mediation by Zurich Mayor Corinne Mauch also failed. Bachmann did not even reply to the letters from May.