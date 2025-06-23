Last December, 105 tenants in three Sugus buildings in Zurich were given notice to quit. The reason: total refurbishment. There was huge solidarity with those affected and demonstrations were held.
As a result, the arbitration board received requests for protection against dismissal from 95 tenants. On Monday, the first arbitration hearings in the vacancy termination case took place at the Zurich Rent Court.
In the first four hearings, the Zurich conciliation authority has now decided that the terminations are "abusive". This was announced by the Zurich Tenants' Association. "No agreement could be reached", it continues.
Landlord not yet willing to negotiate
But what does this mean? The conciliation authority at the rental court is trying to mediate between the tenants and the owner Regina Bachmann. It examines the situation and then makes a proposal to both sides as to how the dispute could be resolved.
Both parties then have 20 days to file a complaint with the rental court if they do not agree with the proposal. A court hearing would then take place.
Bachmann has so far shown little willingness to negotiate. In January, various tenants traveled to Zug, where the administration is based, to meet with her. But she never showed up. In March, an attempt at mediation by Zurich Mayor Corinne Mauch also failed. Bachmann did not even reply to the letters from May.