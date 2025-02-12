Three people were injured in the accident. BRK News

There was a head-on crash in Adligenswil LU on Wednesday. Three people were injured.

Sven Ziegler

On a road between Adligenswil and Meggen LU, there was a violent head-on crash between a Bentley and a Tesla on Wednesday afternoon. Three people were injured, as the Lucerne police told BRK News.

The three people were taken to hospital by several ambulances. Media spokesperson Urs Wigger says that it is not yet possible to say anything about the severity of the injuries. It is also not yet possible to say anything about the material damage. "However, based on the vehicles involved, the property damage is likely to be high."

The road had to be closed for several hours.