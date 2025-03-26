  1. Residential Customers
Weinfelden TG Tesla driver crashes into garden fence - driver's license taken away

Lea Oetiker

26.3.2025

The driver was uninjured.
Kantonspolizei Thurgau

A car accident occurred in Weinfelden TG on Tuesday evening. A Tesla left the road and crashed into a garden. The damage was estimated at several thousand francs.

26.03.2025, 14:57

26.03.2025, 14:58

On Tuesday evening, a car accident occurred in Weinfelden TG in the direction of Frauenfeldstrasse, after the junction with Bachtobelstrasse. Shortly before 9 p.m., a 41-year-old man drove his Tesla off the road to the right for reasons that are still unclear.

The man crashed into a garden fence and drove into the garden, where he damaged several bushes, flower beds and fence supports. The Tesla drove on, took off over the edge of a wall and landed back on Schlossgasse. After the accident, the man left the scene and only contacted the Thurgau cantonal police on Wednesday morning.

The 41-year-old was uninjured, but several thousand francs worth of damage was caused. According to the emergency services, the driver was unfit to drive. His driver's license was confiscated.