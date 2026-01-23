It is the passenger, not the driver, who is convicted of reckless driving: The Federal Supreme Court upholds a landmark ruling in the case of a Tesla test drive. The decisive factor was that the salesperson had repeatedly urged the customer to accelerate.

A First at the Federal Supreme Court Tesla Salesman Convicted of Speeding—He Was Just a Passenger

Here's what it's all about For the first time in Switzerland, the Federal Supreme Court has found a passenger guilty of reckless driving.

During a test drive, a Tesla salesperson repeatedly encouraged the customer to accelerate rapidly.

The ruling could influence future cases because passengers, too, may be held criminally liable under certain circumstances. Summary created with

A ruling by the Federal Supreme Court is likely to have a lasting impact on Swiss case law regarding speeding offenses. For the first time, a passenger—rather than the person behind the wheel—was convicted of speeding.

The decision is based on a Tesla test drive that took place in Schaffhausen in 2017, as reported by the «Tages-Anzeiger" reports. A prospective buyer accelerated aggressively several times in a 50-kilometer-per-hour zone. According to the courts, the vehicle reached top speeds of 98, 119, and finally 133 kilometers per hour. Local residents then alerted the police.

The customer was behind the wheel, and a Tesla salesperson was in the passenger seat. The driver's three children were in the back seat.

The salesperson cheered on the driver

The Federal Supreme Court found the evidence to be clear. The children had filmed the test drive with their cell phone. In the footage, the salesman can be heard repeatedly urging the driver to accelerate the electric car to full speed.

Before the third burst of acceleration, he also activated what is known as “Ludicrous Mode,” which unlocks the vehicle’s maximum acceleration capability. Shortly thereafter, the Tesla reached 133 km/h.

The Swiss Supreme Court ruled that this conduct constituted intentional complicity in a particularly serious traffic violation. The salesman was therefore sentenced to a 15-month suspended prison term.

Driver Gets Off Light

It is noteworthy that the driver himself received a less severe punishment. Although he exceeded the speed limit by a wide margin, the court accepted his claim that, due to the vehicle’s tremendous acceleration, he had not realized how fast he was actually traveling. Consequently, he was convicted only of a gross traffic violation, not of reckless driving.

The Road Cross Foundation welcomed the ruling in a statement to the *Tages-Anzeiger*. It said the ruling sends an important message about traffic safety and demonstrates that responsibility for serious traffic offenses does not end at the steering wheel.