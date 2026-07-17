Weather apps provide daily weather updates. Some are more accurate than others. But where do these apps get their data, and how is a weather forecast created? blue News explains it to you.

Swiss forecasts are better That's why weather apps often predict something completely different

Here's what it's all about Weather apps use data from satellites, weather stations, radar, and computer models.

Differences arise because each provider uses its own models and calculations.

Swiss providers such as Meteo Schweiz, SRF Meteo, and Meteo News can often predict local weather phenomena more accurately.

Apple and Google, on the other hand, rely on global weather data.

No weather app is infallible. Despite modern technology, thunderstorms in particular can often only be reliably predicted shortly before they occur. Summary created with

Just one glance at your cell phone is all it takes—and it’s already clear whether it will rain or be sunny this afternoon.

Behind every weather app lies a complex interplay of weather stations, satellites, weather radars, supercomputers, and meteorologists. But how is a forecast created, and how does the app even know what the weather will be like tomorrow?

Billions of data points are incorporated into forecasts

Every weather forecast begins with the question: What is the current state of the atmosphere? To answer this, data is collected worldwide from ground-based weather stations, weather balloons, and even airplanes, ships, buoys, weather radars, and satellites.

According to the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF), the vast majority of global weather observations today come from satellites. These observations are combined with ground-based measurements and serve as the basis for numerical weather models.

Providers such as meteoblue.com clearly show how much the weather models differ. Each curve represents a forecast. meteoblue.com

Meteorologists refer to this process as data assimilation. It involves combining all available observations with an initial model run to represent the current state of the atmosphere as accurately as possible. Only then does the actual weather forecast begin.

It is never possible to make an exact prediction

Because the weather can never be predicted with complete accuracy, major weather centers run multiple forecasts simultaneously. As the ECMWF explains, the initial conditions are slightly altered in each run. If the various model runs largely agree, the weather forecast is considered relatively reliable. If they differ significantly from one another, the uncertainty increases.

So far, so good, but how accurate are the popular weather apps in Switzerland? blue News took a closer look.

Meteo Swiss conducts its own measurements

The “Meteo Swiss” app is provided by Meteo Switzerland and is limited to Switzerland. No wonder: the app is developed by federal meteorologists. In addition to weather forecasts, they also use this federal app to provide information on severe weather, flooding, avalanches, drought, and the risk of wildfires.

As the responsible Federal Office states on its website, the Swiss Confederation operates approximately 260 automatic weather stations throughout the country. Every ten minutes, these stations provide measurements of temperature, precipitation, wind, air pressure, sunshine duration, and humidity.

However, these measurements account for only a small part of the forecast. According to Meteo Switzerland, weather radar data, satellite images, radiosonde observations, and international weather models are also factored into the calculations. Experts then review the results and adjust them as needed to reflect current weather conditions.

When it comes to natural hazards, Meteo Switzerland collaborates with other federal agencies. As the Federal Office explains, flood and wildfire information comes from the Federal Office for the Environment (FOEN), while avalanche warnings come from the WSL Institute for Snow and Avalanche Research (SLF). These warnings are compiled in the “Meteo Swiss” app.

SRF Meteo Combines Computers and Experience

As SRF explains on its website, SRF meteorologists rely on various weather models, satellite images, current measurement data, and their experience with typical weather conditions in Switzerland.

The weather reports on television, radio, and the Internet are prepared by SRF’s own experts. At the same time, computers automatically generate local forecasts for thousands of locations throughout the country. SRF notes that, for this reason, the weather map and the forecast for a single location may occasionally differ slightly.

The radar data comes from the Federal Office of Meteorology and Climatology. However, the actual radar forecast is calculated by SRF itself. Current radar images are used for the first hour; after that, a high-resolution weather model takes over. Satellite images come from the European organization EUMETSAT, and avalanche data from the SLF.

SRF also points out that the radar forecast is merely a calculated scenario. Thunderstorms, in particular, can change their path at short notice, which is why precipitation cannot be predicted down to the minute.

Meteo News Relys on Its Own Models

Meteo News, a private Swiss weather service, issues weather forecasts and severe weather warnings several times a day.

According to Meteo News, the company operates its own weather stations, its own network of webcams, and its own weather models. These are supplemented by measurements from partners in Germany and abroad, as well as data from government and international weather services.

Especially in a mountainous country like Switzerland, this data can be an advantage. Local weather phenomena such as the Föhn, high-altitude fog, or thunderstorms often develop on a small scale and can be captured more accurately using regionally adapted models than with global calculations.

Landi Wetter Uses Meteo News

With over a million downloads, “Landi Wetter” is one of the most widely used weather apps in Switzerland.

However, the app does not generate its own forecasts. As Landi states on its website, all weather data comes from the private weather service Meteo News. This data is supplemented with information for the agricultural sector, such as soil moisture and crop protection data, among other things.

Apple and Google Provide Weather Data for Billions of Devices

The preinstalled weather apps from Apple and Google work differently from traditional weather services. They have to provide weather information for virtually every location in the world.

Apple states in its support documentation that the Weather app uses data from, among others, the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF), the German Weather Service (DWD), Météo-France, the British Met Office, and the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). In Europe, severe weather warnings are issued by the respective national weather services.

Google also develops its own weather models. To do so, the company combines data from various weather services, such as the ECMWF, NOAA, DWD, and the Met Office. For short-term rain forecasts, it also analyzes real-time radar data.

Unlike Meteo Switzerland or Meteo News, however, Apple and Google do not have their own network of weather stations in Switzerland. As a result, local weather phenomena in the Alps or in narrow valleys may sometimes be less accurately represented.

Here, blue News reports on the weather Wetter-Ticker «Donnschtig-Jass» wegen Gewittern evakuiert

Why do different apps show different forecasts?

It’s normal for different weather apps to show different temperatures or rainfall periods. Providers use different weather models, calculate atmospheric conditions at varying spatial resolutions, and update their forecasts at different intervals. Regional models can often depict Switzerland’s topography—with its mountains, valleys, and lakes—more accurately than global models.

Forecasting thunderstorms remains particularly difficult. As SRF Meteo explains, it is usually fairly easy to predict that thunderstorms will develop. However, exactly where they will strike and what path they will take often becomes clear only shortly before the event.

No weather app is infallible

Most weather apps ultimately rely on the same basic principles of physics. Differences arise primarily from the weather models used, the regionally available measurement data, and the meteorological interpretation.

For Switzerland, therefore, specialized providers such as Meteo Schweiz, SRF Meteo, or Meteo News often provide particularly accurate local forecasts. Global apps, such as those from Apple or Google, on the other hand, offer a good overview for virtually any location in the world—but they cannot always accurately account for local conditions in a mountainous country like Switzerland.