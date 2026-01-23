Even a brief glance at a solar eclipse can be enough to cause permanent damage to the retina. An expert explains how quickly damage can occur, what the potential consequences are, and why improvised eye protection is not a safe alternative.

An ophthalmologist explains That's why you really shouldn't look at the solar eclipse without glasses

Here's what it's all about Even a brief glance at a solar eclipse can cause permanent damage to the retina.

The macula, in particular, can be affected, making it difficult to read and recognize faces.

Welding goggles and other makeshift protective gear are not a safe alternative to certified solar eclipse glasses. Summary created with

Tonight , the moon will pass in front of the sun . But the official solar eclipse viewing glasses are practically sold out throughout Switzerland. Anyone who wasn’t able to get a pair might be wondering just how bad it really is to peek at the eclipse for just a moment. The senior physician at the Eye Clinic of the University Hospital of Zurich explains.

You always hear that you shouldn't look at a solar eclipse without protective eyewear. Why not, exactly?

Maximilian Wiest: Direct sunlight has a very high energy density and can cause severe burns to the retina in the eye. Even during a “solar eclipse,” the sun is usually not completely obscured. The sunlight strikes the retina in a concentrated beam and causes burns within a very short time—practically immediately.

zvg Maximilian Wiest, M.D. Maximilian Wiest is a senior physician at the Eye Clinic of the University Hospital of Zurich.

What are the worst consequences?

Complete blindness is rare. Typically, the areas of the retina used to focus on the sun are damaged. Since this usually occurs in the area known as the macula—which we use for reading and recognizing faces—even the slightest injury can lead to functional impairments that severely limit daily life.

In some cases, the central visual field is so damaged that the person can no longer read or recognize faces. If defects occur in both eyes and overlap, the person is no longer allowed to drive.

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What if you just take a quick look?

Even very brief exposure can cause serious damage. It is recommended that you never look directly at the sun. You should not look at the solar eclipse without properly labeled and certified protective eyewear.

How can you tell if your eyes have been damaged?

In most cases, damage caused by sunlight appears as “afterimages” or “shadows” that do not go away. This is usually noticeable immediately or after a short time.

Can the damage be treated?

There is no scientifically proven treatment for sunlight-induced damage to the retina. The damage is usually permanent. In cases of very minor vision loss, patients adapt to it over time.

The only precaution you can take is to avoid situations where sunlight can shine directly onto the retina.

The solar eclipse glasses are sold out. Are there any alternatives? For example, I've heard people online mention welding goggles.

We strongly advise against looking directly at the solar eclipse without the proper, specifically designated, and certified (ISO standard, CE-certified) protective equipment. Doing so can result in severe, irreversible damage to the eyes, which is generally neither treatable nor likely to heal on its own.