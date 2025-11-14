A speed camera in Winterthur has collected 700,000 francs in fines in just seven weeks. Symbolbild: Imago

A new speed camera in Winterthur is doing a great job: in seven weeks, the device has collected fines amounting to 700,000 francs. There is a specific reason for this.

Jan-Niklas Jäger

No time? blue News summarizes for you A speed camera in Winterthur has imposed 700,000 francs in fines in seven weeks.

That's more than the most lucrative speed camera in Switzerland to date has collected in a whole year.

The speed camera is located in a street where the speed limit was reduced in 2024. Show more

Drivers should be particularly careful in the Thöss district of Winterthur. There is an overzealous new speed camera there with an impressive record: Within seven weeks, the device is said to have caught so many speeders that fines amounting to around 700,000 francs have been collected.

The city of Winterthur confirmed the figure to the magazine "Streetlife". This means that the semi-stationary speed camera even exceeds the annual income of the most lucrative speed trap in Switzerland to date. This is located in Wülflingen and took in around CHF 560,000 in the whole of 2023.

So why do so many drivers fall into the speed trap here?

Reduction of the speed limit

The answer to this question lies in a change to the speed limit on the road in question. Due to a particularly high accident rate, the city council decided in December 2023 to reduce the speed limit from 80 kilometers per hour to 60 kilometers per hour.

The new speed limit has been in force since September 2024. However, many drivers seem to have been just as unaware of this as the fact that a new speed camera has been monitoring compliance with the new regulation since September 2025.

The speed camera was set up because drivers were simply not adhering to the 60 km/h speed limit in the street in question. The speed camera has become a lucrative new source of income for the city.