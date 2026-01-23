While a Level 3 heat warning is in effect for most of Switzerland, Basel is already at Level 4. The city is consistently among the hottest places in the country—and climate change means the heat will become even more extreme in the future.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Basel is under a Level 4 heat warning and could reach over 35 degrees in the coming days. Tropical nights make it even harder to cool off.

Due to its low elevation, lack of lake influence, and dense urban development, Basel is often the hottest city in German-speaking Switzerland.

Climate change is significantly intensifying the heat: extreme temperatures and warm nights are on the rise, and intense heat waves will occur much more frequently in Basel in the future.

Switzerland is sweating—and Basel is sweating the most. MeteoSwiss has issued a “high risk” warning for both Basel cantons: Level 4 out of 5 on the national risk scale and, at the same time, the highest level ever assigned for heat. Level 3 is in effect across most of the rest of the country.

As early as Wednesday afternoon, temperatures reached 30 degrees in Basel-Binningen. Temperatures could exceed 35 degrees over the weekend and early next week. On top of that, there will be tropical nights when the temperature does not drop below 20 degrees.

Red means “high risk”: This affects not only the city of Basel but the entire low-lying Rhine Valley in the north. Screenshot Meteo Schweiz

The city in northern German-speaking Switzerland is regularly among the hottest places in the country. This is primarily due to its elevation. At around 260 meters above sea level, Basel is significantly lower than the other major Swiss cities—Zurich, for example, is at around 410 meters, Bern at 540, Geneva at 375, Chur at 590, and St. Gallen as high as 670 meters. As a rule of thumb, for every 100 meters of elevation, the temperature drops by about one degree, provided the air is well mixed. With comparable air masses, it is therefore usually one to two degrees cooler in Zurich than in Basel.

No lake, lots of asphalt

Unlike Zurich or Geneva, Basel is not located on a lake. Lakes remain cool long after winter and act like a refrigerator on the surrounding air. Basel lacks this natural temperature-regulating effect, though it often has a greater impact in the spring than in the summer.

Finally, densely built-up Basel, with comparatively little green space, heats itself up even further: asphalt and buildings store heat, which is why it’s warmer in the city than in the surrounding area. This urban heat island effect is strongest at night—when it can be five to seven degrees warmer in the city than in the less-sealed surroundings. However, the official measurements don’t even reflect this effect: the reference measuring station in Basel-Binningen is located in a green area. So in the middle of the city, it can sometimes be even hotter than the weather report indicates.

It’s Getting Even Hotter with Climate Change

The fact that it’s getting hotter and hotter in Basel and throughout Switzerland is also linked to climate change. According to MeteoSwiss, maximum temperatures in Switzerland are rising much more sharply than average temperatures. At the four long-term monitoring stations in Zurich, Geneva, Bern, and Basel, the highest daily temperature of the year increased by 3.4 degrees between 1901 and 2024.

Nights are warming even more rapidly: the highest nighttime temperature rose by an average of 4.5 degrees during the same period, and the five warmest nights ever recorded all occurred in the past ten years.

Looking ahead, Meteo Switzerland expects significantly more frequent and intense heat waves across the country. Specifically for Basel: The warmest day of the year in Basel-Binningen currently averages around 34.4 degrees (averaged over the annual highs for the period 1991–2020) —in a world that has warmed by 3 degrees compared to pre-industrial times, it would be 38.8 degrees. By comparison, the previous heat record in Basel stands at 39 degrees, measured on July 2, 1952. What is currently the hottest day on record in Basel would be a perfectly normal summer day in the future. Even extremely hot days, which statistically occur only once every 50 years today, would then occur about 17 times more frequently.

Key Tips for Staying Safe in the Heat Drink regularly and in sufficient quantities (at least 1.5 liters per day)

Eat cool, refreshing, and salty foods

Avoid physical exertion during the hottest part of the day; seek out shaded areas

Keep heat out of your apartment or house: close windows and shutters during the day; ventilate at night and early in the morning

Cool your body (take a shower, place cold cloths on your forehead and neck)

Wear light clothing

More on this