Planning has been going on since February and construction is underway during the Street Parade week: The 35-metre-long Love Mobile of the Zurich Friends of Street Parade association is celebrating its anniversary. blue News was allowed to take a look behind the scenes.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you To celebrate its 20th anniversary, the Friends of Streetparade association is bringing a particularly elaborate Love Mobile with a retractable DJ stage, a double floor for 2,000 drinks and two toitois to the Street Parade.

The 35-metre-long float is prepared by 20 helpers, is subject to strict controls and, as the first float of the parade, is particularly crucial for the smooth running of the event.

The design reflects the club's colors, and the parade with 240 guests is considered a logistical challenge that requires maximum concentration. Show more

20 volunteers, 35 meters long, 2 toitois, 60 loudspeakers and 2000 drinks. This is what the anniversary float for the Street Parade has to offer. The Love Mobile is the highlight of the world's biggest techno party.

Gino Balducci is President of the Friends of Street Parade association. This year, the association is celebrating its 20th anniversary. The float should be specially made for this - after all, they are the front Love Mobile at this year's Street Parade. From the structure to the technical data: The Love Mobile breaks almost every superlative.

What the Love Mobile offers

"We usually start discussing how to decorate and design our Love Mobile in February," says Gino Balducci. Then we gather ideas and start planning straight away. "This year, we started building it on the Tuesday before the Street Parade because we're making the structure out of wood," he explains. The highlight of this float is the extendable stage for the DJ. This is supposed to float above the street and is pulled out at the back of the float.

The stage on which the DJ stands floats above the road and can be pulled out. Samuel Walder

The Love Mobile also has a double floor. There should be room for around 2000 drinks. This means that guests don't have to get off the car, but can enjoy the party in comfort. "I have to order more water. Last year we had around 1700 drinks. They were completely consumed," explains Balducci. Health is the most important thing. That's why he wants to buy 300 more bottles - and mainly water.

The work was worth it: this is what the finished Love Mobile looks like on Saturday morning. blue News

Drinking plenty of water at the Street Parade is important. It gets hot and alcohol is consumed. But with lots of fluids, the bladder eventually starts to pinch. "We have a solution for almost everything. Visitors don't have to get off the Love Mobile to go to the toilet," says Balducci. There are two Toitois mounted on the trolley.

The work was in full swing and had to be completed by 5 a.m. on Saturday. Samuel Walder

Strict schedule until the after-work beer

As impressive as the car's features are, they mean a lot of work. "The schedule is very tight. We've had years when we had the car ready at 3 o'clock on a Saturday morning," recalls the President. We then set off for Zurich at 5 o'clock. The Love Mobiles meet at Utoquai.

Balducci explains: "Every Love Mobile is checked three times, by different parties. The road traffic office, the police and the drug sniffer dogs check the vehicle thoroughly."

Then it's off at 1 pm. "We are the first car. If something goes wrong with us, nothing works. So we have to make sure that everything runs smoothly," adds Balducci. But he is really looking forward to this year's mobile. "It's special in the colors of our club mixed with the colors of the DJ," he says. The guests come in black and white.

This year, the "Friends of Street Parade" association is celebrating its 20th anniversary. The decorations on the Love Mobile should shine in their colors. Samuel Walder

The parade is a challenge. "We drive through a crowd of people with 240 visitors on a 35-metre-long float. There's no room for error and you have to be highly concentrated for 5 to 6 hours," says Balducci. Afterwards, however, he is looking forward to a cold beer and the after-party.