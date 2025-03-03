The 13th AHV pension will be paid from the end of 2026. Parliament has approved the provisions for payment, but has not decided on the financing. (Archive image) sda

The 13th AHV pension can be paid out from 2026 and will be sent to pensioners in December. Parliament has given the green light for this.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The National Council has unanimously given the green light for the 13th AHV pension.

Retirees will receive the supplement from the end of 2026.

It remains to be seen how the 13th AHV pension will be financed. Show more

On Monday, the National Council was the second chamber to approve the legal basis for the payment of the "thirteenth". This means that the 13th AHV pension can be paid out from the end of 2026. The vote was clear with 193 votes in favor, none against and no abstentions. The bill is therefore ready for the final vote.

From 2026, the 13th pension will be paid out at the end of the year to everyone who is entitled to an AHV pension in the year in question. Heirs are not entitled to the supplement. However, it has not yet been decided how the "thirteenth" for pensioners will be financed.

4.2 billion in the first year

In 2026, the cost of the 13th retirement pension is expected to be around CHF 4.2 billion; in 2030, it will be around CHF 4.6 billion due to the increasing number of pensioners, according to the Federal Council's dispatch. An additional monthly pension will be paid out. The 13th pension must not lead to recipients of supplementary benefits (EL) having their benefits reduced.

Due to the increase in the retirement age for women to 65, women born between 1961 and 1969 will receive a supplement to their pension, depending on their income and year of birth, if they do not retire early. The SP, Greens and GLP wanted to add a twelfth of the supplement to the 13th pension, but were defeated by 78 votes to 113.

The majority in the National Council felt that this was a fixed contribution that was not part of the retirement pension and was not subject to inflation. On behalf of the minority, Léonore Porchet (Greens/VD) recalled the promise made to compensate women for the higher retirement age. The "thirteenth" of the AHV for them should not be lower than the monthly pensions.

Financing still open

How the 13th AHV pension will be financed is still open. The responsible committee of the Council of States is currently looking into the issue. It has commissioned clarifications and intends to continue its work in the second half of the year. The Federal Council is proposing an increase in VAT and a lower federal contribution to the AHV.

However, the Council of States Committee wants to include the medium to long-term needs of the AHV in its considerations and not exclude salary percentages for financing the 13th AHV pension from the outset. In addition, the Federal Council has already been instructed by Parliament to present plans for the next comprehensive AHV revision from 2030 by 2026.

The introduction of the 13th AHV pension was approved by the people and the cantons on March 3 with the adoption of a popular initiative. The initiative was backed by trade unions and left-wing parties.