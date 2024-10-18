From January 1, 2025, anyone who has made a purchase abroad for 151 francs will have to use the passage marked in red and pay duty on the souvenirs. The limit is still CHF 300. KEYSTONE

From January 1, 2025, only goods worth CHF 150 may be imported into Switzerland duty unpaid. This amount also applies to air travelers and is quickly reached for vacation purchases.

The Confederation is cutting back on shopping abroad. From January 1, 2025, only goods worth CHF 150 may be imported into Switzerland duty unpaid.

This not only affects those who travel to Germany or France to buy cheap food and drugstore products. Anyone returning from a flight with more than a few souvenirs also has to keep an eye on the duty-free limit.

With a pair of sneakers and some streetwear from the USA or a suit from Italy, the 150 franc limit is quickly exceeded. The vacation purchases must then be declared and Swiss VAT paid.

Three out of four smuggle goods past customs

Most returnees at Swiss airports take the "no goods to declare" route. According to Blick, there are several surveys that show that three out of four people smuggle goods on a small scale.

Anyone caught doing this pays a fine. This is already the case with the old exemption limit of 300 francs. However, it is quite possible that significantly more people will be liable to prosecution than before.

However, the Federal Office for Customs and Border Security (FOCBS) does not intend to increase controls at customs crossings at airports, as "Blick" has learned. The fines will not be increased either, according to the FOCBS. How much someone has to pay - in addition to VAT - depends on various factors.

If you don't want to deal with this, shop sparingly at your destination - or perhaps go to the customs counter for the first time.