The sketch is supposed to show the perpetrator. Staatsanwaltschaft Basel-Stadt

A sexual offense took place in Basel on Thursday. A man is said to have abused a girl in a toilet. The police are looking for the suspect using a sketch.

Keystone-SDA SDA

A man of around 25 years of age sexually assaulted a five-year-old girl in a toilet in Basel. The perpetrator - a "black African type" according to the police - had previously assaulted and injured the girl's 69-year-old female companion on Thursday afternoon. Both victims were taken to hospital for clarification.

According to the initial findings of the criminal investigation department of the Basel-Stadt public prosecutor's office, the perpetrator dragged the five-year-old child into the toilet facilities at Oekolampadmatte and carried out a sexual act on her there, as detailed in a statement from the judicial authorities.

When the door to the toilet facility opened, the man, who was around 1.8 meters tall and dressed completely in black, fled on foot through Colmarerstrasse to Türkheimerstrasse and could not be found. The police are now looking for witnesses.

Based on the interviews so far, the police published a sketch on Friday.