  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Man assaults 5-year-old girl The Basel police are searching for the perpetrator with this sketch

SDA

19.12.2025 - 16:51

The sketch is supposed to show the perpetrator.
The sketch is supposed to show the perpetrator.
Staatsanwaltschaft Basel-Stadt

A sexual offense took place in Basel on Thursday. A man is said to have abused a girl in a toilet. The police are looking for the suspect using a sketch.

Keystone-SDA

19.12.2025, 16:51

A man of around 25 years of age sexually assaulted a five-year-old girl in a toilet in Basel. The perpetrator - a "black African type" according to the police - had previously assaulted and injured the girl's 69-year-old female companion on Thursday afternoon. Both victims were taken to hospital for clarification.

According to the initial findings of the criminal investigation department of the Basel-Stadt public prosecutor's office, the perpetrator dragged the five-year-old child into the toilet facilities at Oekolampadmatte and carried out a sexual act on her there, as detailed in a statement from the judicial authorities.

When the door to the toilet facility opened, the man, who was around 1.8 meters tall and dressed completely in black, fled on foot through Colmarerstrasse to Türkheimerstrasse and could not be found. The police are now looking for witnesses.

Based on the interviews so far, the police published a sketch on Friday.

More from the department

Hammer before Christmas. The renowned Hotel Castell is closing for an unknown period of time - staff were taken by surprise

Hammer before ChristmasThe renowned Hotel Castell is closing for an unknown period of time - staff were taken by surprise

Jans presents strategy. Confederation and cantons step up fight against criminal gangs

Jans presents strategyConfederation and cantons step up fight against criminal gangs

Besides Rupperswil. These 9 murder cases have left their mark on Switzerland - and still give us goosebumps today

Besides RupperswilThese 9 murder cases have left their mark on Switzerland - and still give us goosebumps today