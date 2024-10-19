The Hotel Alp Grüm is an ideal starting point for hikes and other alpine adventures. Archivbild: Keystone

A BBC journalist has lost his heart to the Alp Grüm hotel in Graubünden. In an article, the leading British medium praises the hotel on the picturesque Bernina railroad line as a unique place of longing.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The BBC raves about Hotel Alp Grüm in the canton of Graubünden.

The hotel at an altitude of 2091 meters on the Bernina Pass is located in the Alp Grüm train station and can only be reached by train or on foot.

From here you can enjoy a breathtaking view of the surrounding peaks and glaciers. Show more

The Hotel Alp Grüm in the canton of Graubünden is known as a simple but cozy accommodation. Located directly on the picturesque Bernina railroad line, the hotel, which is embedded in the station building, offers guests pure relaxation in the mountains with its 10 rooms. From here you can enjoy a breathtaking view of the Palü Glacier and Lake Palü. The restaurant at Hotel Alp Grüm is famous for its local cuisine.

"Although Switzerland has many mountain huts and hotels that are difficult to access, Alp Grüm is an exceptional place in the mountains that is second to none," writes the author of the article. The hotel can only be reached on foot or by taking the Bernina Railway. As soon as the last train has left the station at 8 pm, the hotel is enveloped in a heavenly silence. Only at 8 a.m. does the Räthische Bahn bring new guests back to the mountain idyll.

"During this time, the hotel is cut off from the outside world and exists in a bubble of its own," writes the BBC. "A visit to the Alps often gives you the feeling of immersing yourself in a picture book. This feeling is particularly strong in the Engadin Valley," the author continues.

From timber construction to hotel

In 1910, a modest wooden building was first erected here at an altitude of 2091 meters for the stationmaster. In the summer of 1923, workers erected the striking stone building, the exterior of which has remained almost unchanged to this day. It is part of the Bernina Railway, which connects Switzerland with Italy.

"We combine traditional Swiss hospitality with a passion for excellent cuisine," writes hotel manager Primo Semadeni on the hotel's website. He has been running the hotel for 18 years now.

12 hours of seclusion every day

"Fortunately, there are no roads. There is only nature. Sunrises. Sunsets. Silence. That's it," Semadeni describes life in the tranquil seclusion to the BBC.

"Look around you, we have mountains and glaciers and are far away from everyday life. That's a challenge, but also our blessing," Semadeni continues. The hotel is supplied exclusively by rail. If errors occur in the supply chain, this can quickly lead to problems. "If I forget to order bread, we simply don't have any," says Semadeni.