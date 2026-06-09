Almost empty benches during the big nuclear debate: while the National Council debated the "Stop the blackout" initiative, the proponents of nuclear power made themselves scarce. It's a piquant fact that the parliament should not be continuing negotiations in this way.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you The nuclear power debate on the "Stop the blackout" initiative was held in the National Council yesterday - but although half of the politicians wanted to speak, not even a quarter were present at times.

According to the constitution, 100 people should actually be present, but as long as no one complains about this, it is not noticeable.

The politicians themselves refer to the militia system and prefer to use the long speeches for dinner or work. Show more

Yesterday, the big debate on the popular initiative "Electricity for all at all times (stop the blackout)" started in the Federal Parliament. It was launched by members of the middle classes and revolves around the key question: should Switzerland lift the ban on the construction of new nuclear power plants, which has been in place since the Energy Strategy 2050?

A yes vote would mean the ban on the construction of new nuclear power plants would be lifted. It has been in place since 2018, was a lesson learned from the Fukushima nuclear disaster and was confirmed by the population as part of the Energy Strategy 2050. Although the Federal Council rejects the initiative, it intends to address its core concern - the lifting of the ban on the construction of nuclear power plants - with an indirect counter-proposal.

blue News already reported yesterday in a debate preview how big the debate marathon would be: 99 members of the National Council announced an individual vote. But before this list of speakers was completed, there were already almost three hours of debate in which proponents and opponents, as representatives of the parliamentary groups, accused each other of conflicts of interest and politics against the interests of the people.

Empty rows at SVP and FDP

What was noticeable: by 7.31 p.m. at the latest, when the President of the Council started the 99-name list of speakers, the National Council chamber was visibly emptying. Not because everyone wanted to watch the "Tagesschau". According to some of the National Councillors who asked, some politicians preferred to use the time "more sensibly, because the speeches are only for the gallery anyway".

Graubünden SP National Councillor Jon Pult was one of the few who sat in his seat almost all the time. At one point, he got up briefly to get an apple. Regarding the absence of the other councillors, he says: "I'm tolerant in this respect, especially as people are at dinner. But yes, it is noticeable that the nuclear power plant turbos are so absent from the FDP and SVP."

Pult's impression was confirmed at times, as a video recording shows. Yvonne Bürgin, leader of the centrist parliamentary group, also confirmed the impression: "I also noticed that the left was better represented."

Many seats remain unoccupied in the National Council chamber on Monday evening. blue News

Rösti shows stamina

If you ask the SVP, for example Remy Wyssmann - who was also present almost throughout - you hear clear culprits: the FDP has "disappeared". However, his answer was probably not meant entirely seriously: When Wyssmann writes this text message to the journalist, FDP National Councillor Andri Silberschmidt, of all people, is standing at the lectern.

Incidentally, Wyssmann's party colleague in the Federal Council is also practically present throughout: Energy Minister Albert Rösti had to follow the hour-long debate ex officio - freshly operated on, next to the lectern.

Which begs the question: how is this even possible, a parliament in which almost three quarters of all seats are empty?

Parliament should have paused

The answer might surprise some people: It wouldn't actually be allowed. Not in an ordinance and certainly not in a law, but in the Federal Constitution itself, which states: "The Councils may validly deliberate if the majority of their members are present."

In the case of the National Council, this means that the parliamentary chamber is only "able to negotiate" if 101 out of 200 council members are present.

However, as is usual with public authorities, any inability to negotiate would have to be formally established. This happens automatically every day at the beginning of a parliamentary session. Or when particularly high expenditure is to be approved. Or at the request of an individual member.

This has an interesting side effect: if no one wants to have their ability to negotiate established, no one can establish that Parliament is actually no longer allowed to continue negotiations.

"Many of us have to work during sessions"

But although blue News pointed out the many empty seats to several members of the National Council yesterday, no one wanted to make such a request. SVP National Councillor Therese Schläpfer, one of the few members of the House of Representatives in the chamber, understands that an almost empty chamber could cause a lack of understanding outside the Federal Palace.

"But we are a militia parliament and many of us also have to work during the sessions. That's not always possible in the chamber because of the noise. What's more, there aren't always breaks - today, for example, we've been debating non-stop since midday. When everyone can say something, as is the case now, many people use the time to go out for dinner or work on business outside parliament," says Schläpfer. She is referring to the debate category: when the National Council discusses political issues, every item on the agenda has such a category.

Some items are only discussed in writing or as a "short debate". In the "free debate" - which is almost only the case for popular initiatives - anyone and everyone can speak, which leads to huge lists of speakers. They also take up a lot of the Federal Councillors' working time.

High time commitment for federal councillors

Exactly how much was calculated in the spring of this year. The result: since 2022, Federal Councillor Albert Rösti's department has had to sit out the most time (35 hours) during "free debates" on popular initiatives. The Department of Home Affairs under Federal Councillor Elisabeth Baume-Schneider and her predecessor Alain Berset followed in second place.

In total, the Federal Councillors have been present for a whopping 106.6 hours since 2022. In view of this figure, the Federal Council stated in spring that debates on popular initiatives take up a considerable amount of time. However, he emphasized that it also made sense for him to be present - he could use his right to propose motions at any time. "The Federal Council is open to any suggestions from Parliament on how to make Council negotiations more efficient," the Federal Chancellery's statement said.

Video from the department