The world's biggest techno party takes place in Zurich on Saturday. The organizers have been planning the event for months in advance. How much it all costs, who benefits from it, and who loses out usually remains a mystery. blue News breaks down the Street Parade by the numbers.

Not everyone benefits The Biggest Party in Numbers – Here's How Much the Street Parade Costs

Finnish climber has been missing on the Matterhorn for days

Here's where you can watch the solar eclipse in Switzerland

Here's what it's all about The Street Parade is free for visitors, but it costs about 4.8 million Swiss francs to organize.

The event is funded, among other things, by sponsors, booth fees, and voluntary ticket purchases.

A large portion of the budget goes toward security, infrastructure, and cleaning. Waste disposal alone costs about 250,000 francs annually.

Hotels, restaurants, and retailers benefit the most from the Street Parade.

Other businesses along the route, on the other hand, often see a drop in sales or remain closed. Summary created with

When hundreds of thousands of people celebrate around Lake Zurich on Saturday, many aren't thinking about money.

Yet this major event costs millions. The organizers must cover the costs of security, stages, restrooms, cleaning, and infrastructure. At the same time, hotels, bars, restaurants, and retailers benefit from the influx of visitors. But not everyone does good business this weekend.

Nearly five million francs in a single day

Although the Street Parade is free, it is by no means cost-free. Officially, the event is registered as a demonstration. That means you don’t have to buy a ticket. Nevertheless, the organizers have to dig deep into their pockets to put on the event in compliance with the rules. According to Swissinfo, approximately 4.8 million Swiss francs were needed in 2025 to ensure the event ran smoothly.

In 2025, the Street Parade cost 4.8 million Swiss francs. Keystone/Christian Beutler

This budget covers, among other things, the construction of the stages, technical equipment, power supply, safety measures, medical services, restrooms, cleaning, and the entire organization.

The DJs do not receive a fee for their performances. This has been part of the concept for years, according to the organizers on the Street Parade website.

Security costs hundreds of thousands of francs

A significant portion of the budget goes toward security. In addition to private security services, the city police, cantonal police, and Schutz und Rettung Zürich are also on duty in large numbers. In response to a request from blue News, the organizers of the Street Parade stated: “We have to cover security costs of 350,000 francs.”

In 2025, the Protection and Rescue Department provided 400 additional employees. Social Democratic Party

According to its website, Schutz und Rettung Zürich alone provided an additional 400 staff members for the Street Parade in 2025. In addition, there were six first-aid stations along the route, 13 additional ambulances, emergency physicians, the fire department, civil defense, and boats on Lake Zurich. The goal is to be able to provide medical assistance at all times, despite the hundreds of thousands of visitors.

90 metric tons of waste

Cleanup is also one of the biggest expenses. The Street Parade generates about 90 metric tons of waste. As early as the night after the parade, numerous staff members begin clearing away trash and broken glass so that the city will be as clean as possible by Sunday morning.

Visitors are asked to dispose of their trash properly. KEYSTONE

Waste disposal is particularly frustrating for the organizers. According to the organization, the club pays around 250,000 francs for this every year.

The organizers have long criticized the fact that many visitors buy their drinks at low prices from nearby retailers and then consume and dispose of them on the festival grounds. While the large retailers generate good sales, they do not contribute to the disposal costs.

"We won't be able to pay our bills anymore if outside companies flood us with trash," Street Parade President Joel Meier told SRF after the 2025 parade.

Who pays for the Street Parade?

Since admission is free, the Street Parade Association must find other ways to fund itself. A significant portion of its funding comes from sponsors, partners, and voluntary donations. In addition, the organizers generate revenue from the official beverage stands as well as from various licensing and booth fees.

On their website, they explicitly urge visitors to purchase drinks at the official stands. “By buying your drinks at the official stands, you’re helping to fund the event.”

Voluntary donations are also intended to help cover part of the costs. Anyone who chooses to do so can donate 10, 20, or 50 francs via the website. You can also enter a custom amount.

Retailers make money—but don't share in the costs

For supermarkets and kiosks around Lake Zurich, the Street Parade is one of the busiest days of the year in terms of sales. A half-liter bottle of water can cost up to six francs. Many stores rearrange their sales areas and offer additional drinks and snacks.

Drinks from retailers are expensive. The Street Parade requires participants to contribute to the event's costs. KEYSTONE

However, this has drawn criticism. The organizers argue that retailers benefit from the hundreds of thousands of visitors but do not contribute to the costs of cleaning and infrastructure. As SRF reported this year, discussions are already underway. Coop, which has a store at Stadelhofen Station, confirmed to SRF that negotiations took place, in which the City of Zurich was also involved. However, there has been no financial contribution so far.

Hotels and the restaurant industry benefit

According to an independent study by the Zurich University of Applied Sciences (HWZ), the event generates over 100 million Swiss francs in revenue in Switzerland. Numerous industries benefit from the visitors. Among others, restaurants, hotels, grocery stores, taxis, transportation companies, clubs, party organizers, boutiques, and other retail businesses achieve record sales.

Hotels are among the big winners. Many accommodations in Zurich are fully booked weeks in advance during the Street Parade, or charge significantly higher room rates than on typical summer weekends.

Restaurants, bars, food stands, and takeout spots are also benefiting from the surge in visitors. The area around Bellevue, Stadelhofen Station, Seefeld, and the city center, in particular, is bustling all day long.

In addition, numerous licensed market and food stands operate on the festival grounds. These stands require permits from the City of Zurich.

Not all businesses are doing well

While bars, kiosks, and grocery stores are often posting record sales, the situation is different for other industries.

Dozens of stores will close because of Saturday's event. KEYSTONE

Some clothing stores, jewelry stores, banks, and service businesses along the route may close entirely or earlier than usual. Due to the roadblocks and crowds, it is often not worth it for them to operate as usual. Added to this are security concerns and the fact that it is more difficult for customers to reach these locations.

Neither the City of Zurich nor the businesses themselves publish specific figures on the decline in sales. However, trade associations and affected businesses regularly report that normal sales come to a virtual standstill on this day.

Hauke-Christian Dittrich/dpa Der Festivalsommer auf blue News Die besten Festivalmomente auf unseren Kanälen: online bei blue News, auf Social Media und im Free-TV auf blue Zoom – präsentiert von Swisscom, unterstützt von Mastercard.

Videos on this topic