According to a study, there are fewer conflicts with neighbors in Switzerland than in one's own household. (symbolic image) Keystone

Conflicts regularly arise in many Swiss households - but rarely with neighbors. A new study shows that most tensions arise within one's own four walls.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you A study by ImmoScout24 shows that conflicts in Swiss households occur more frequently than disputes with neighbors.

The most common cause of tension in a shared household is clutter.

In contrast, noise is clearly the number one cause of disputes with neighbors. Show more

It is not the neighbor, but living together within one's own four walls that most frequently causes disputes in Switzerland. These are the findings of a new study by the real estate portal ImmoScout24, as reported by the news agency Keystone-SDA.

According to the study, around 30 percent of respondents experience frequent or at least occasional conflicts in their own home. Conflicts with their immediate neighbors, on the other hand, are much rarer.

More than half of those surveyed (51%) stated that they rarely or never have disputes with neighbors. Only 15 percent reported frequent conflicts.

Clutter is the most frequent cause of disputes

Within their own household, the biggest cause of tension is surprisingly banal: Clutter.

According to the study, 47% of respondents cited untidiness as the main reason for conflict. This was followed by non-compliance with agreements (26%) and noise (23%).

The situation is quite different when it comes to disputes with neighbors. At 45%, noise is clearly in first place.

Other frequent points of conflict are the use of the shared laundry room (18%) and smoking (17%).

According to the study, respondents in French-speaking Switzerland are more bothered by dirt and garbage than by the use of the laundry room.

Direct discussions as the most common solution

When conflicts arise, most people first try to resolve them personally.

According to the study, around 72% of respondents seek a direct conversation with the person concerned.

People resort to other means much less frequently: 17% communicate in writing, while 14% involve a third party such as the property management company.

1264 people between the ages of 18 and 84 were surveyed for the study. The online survey took place between August 12 and 22 in German-, French- and Italian-speaking Switzerland.