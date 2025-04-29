The restaurant in Muri, AG, which served as the hub of the Anello clan. Google Street View

Despite the imprisonment of leading members of the Aargau Ndrangheta clan in Italy, business continues to flourish in Switzerland. Especially in the restaurant trade.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Ndrangheta clan Anello-Fruci is active in Switzerland despite the imprisonment of its leadership.

It mainly uses the catering trade for money laundering and extortion.

Despite investigations, the clan remains deeply rooted in the Swiss economy. Show more

The criminal activities of the Anello-Fruci Ndrangheta clan from Aargau continue to extend into Switzerland despite the imprisonment of its leaders in Italy. This is reported by the CH Media newspapers. In May 2017, an Italian landlord in an Aargau restaurant was instructed to deliver a demand for money on behalf of the clan. This instruction was intercepted by the police, as the phone call was made via the Swiss landline network.

The clan demanded that a singer with Sicilian roots living in Switzerland repay a loan that had been used to produce a video clip. Disregarding such demands could have serious consequences, as shown by another case in which a landlord in Aargau was nevertheless attacked by an Albanian after repaying 75,000 francs.

The anti-mafia operation Imponimento, in which the Swiss Federal Police were also involved, led to the arrest of members of the clan in 2020. Two leading members were convicted in Italy, while a close associate of the clan boss is on trial in Switzerland. Despite these measures, the clan remains active in Switzerland as it is deeply rooted in the economy, the newspaper continues.

Gastronomy at the heart of the mafia's activities

The sister of the clan bosses, who has lived in Switzerland for over twenty years, plays a central role. She was married to a leading mafioso and is involved in criminal activities, including trading in antique furniture and gold. Her role in Switzerland is crucial to protect the clan's interests while her brothers are imprisoned.

The catering industry serves as a hub for mafia activities. Restaurants provide an ideal platform for money laundering and illegal business. The pizzeria in Muri AG, which served as a hub for the clan, was involved in the trade in weapons and counterfeit money. The mobility of the restaurant scene, particularly through courier services, facilitates these criminal activities.

Over the past two decades, the Anello clan has controlled numerous catering establishments in German-speaking Switzerland, according to the Basler Zeitung newspaper. These range from pizzerias to bars and nightclubs. The boss's sister was temporarily the owner of a pizzeria in Lenzburg, which was later sold for 150,000 francs. The buyer was part of a group of Turkish nationals who were active in the pizza business and had connections to the clan.

Family networks secure mafia structures in Switzerland

A Kosovan national, who took over a restaurant from the Calabrians around 15 years ago, is also still connected to the clan. He now runs a pizzeria in the canton of Solothurn, which is frequented by the boss's sister. These networks show that the clan's business continues despite the imprisonment of its leaders.

The clan's criminal activities in Switzerland must be combated with resolute measures. The links to the mafia are deeply rooted and comprehensive efforts are needed to dismantle these structures. The presumption of innocence continues to apply, but the threat from the mafia remains.

The editor wrote this article with the help of AI.