Even before the National Council definitively approved the lifting of the ban on new nuclear power plants, the referendum campaign on the proposal had already begun. A left-green alliance, supported by parts of the centrist party, will fight against the reversal of the nuclear phase-out.

The result of the final vote in the National Council makes it clear: the repeal of the ban on new nuclear power plants is controversial. A referendum against it is considered a certainty.

Energy The campaign for the referendum on ending the nuclear phase-out has begun

A conservative majority consisting of the SVP, FDP, and individual centrist members is disregarding the popular vote on phasing out nuclear power that took place years ago, argued SP Co-President Mattea Meyer (ZH). “The nuclear power lobby is clinging to a technology from the last century.” New nuclear power plants are too dangerous, too expensive, and come too late.

According to Green Party caucus leader Greta Gysin (TI), the parliamentary decision shakes the very foundation of the energy transition. “History has taught us: Nuclear power is too big a challenge for humanity.” Instead, she said, the expansion of renewable energy must be pursued with full force.

GLP President Jürg Grossen (BE) also described the energy policy outcome as “sobering.” Parliament is sending the wrong signal. “Anyone who is banking on new nuclear power plants today has misjudged the realities of energy policy.”

Center Party spokesperson Stefan Müller-Altermatt (SO) described the bill as “unbalanced.” Nothing is known about the financing and safety of new nuclear power plants. “Part of the Center Party caucus believes this approach won’t work.”

For the majority in favor, however, lifting the technology ban is seen as the only option. “In the long term, we need the existing nuclear power plants to operate for an extended period—and probably new nuclear power plants as well,” said Christian Imark (SVP/SO). Nuclear technology, he argued, is a good option for achieving climate goals.

Damien Cottier (FDP/NE) also warned against closing off options: “If we want to produce enough electricity in the coming decades and meet our climate goals, then we must remain pragmatic and realistic.” A technology-neutral energy policy is necessary.