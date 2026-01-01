After the fatal night of the fire in Crans-Montana, the bar "Le Constellation" has become the focus of the investigation. The bar was a popular meeting place in the ski resort - with a high capacity, dense activity and mixed reviews.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The bar "Le Constellation" was a central party hotspot in Crans-Montana.

The bar had room for several hundred guests and was open daily.

Following the tragedy, safety issues surrounding the business are now being examined. Show more

Following the accident on New Year's Eve, the "Le Constellation" bar is now at the center of attention. The bar is located in the heart of the vacation destination of Crans-Montana VS and was operated as a bar, lounge and café.

"Le Constellation" was open every day. During the day, the establishment served as a café, and in the evening as a bar and meeting place for locals and guests. According to public information, the establishment offered space for around 300 people, plus seating on the terrace. DJs played regularly and sporting events were broadcast on several screens.

This is what the "Le Constellation" bar in Crans-Montana VS looks like from the inside. Tripadvisor

Photos and descriptions show that the interior was strongly characterized by wooden elements. The offer also included a smoking and shisha area. Whether this caused the fire to spread or where the fire started in the first place is still completely unclear.

Le Constellation was run by a French couple from Corsica, reports "Inside Paradeplatz". The couple took over the restaurant in the mid-2010s and set up other catering businesses in the region. Local media recently described it as up-and-coming.

Safety is rated poorly online

The restaurant was rated differently in online reviews on Tripadvisor. While guests praised the location and atmosphere, others criticized the organization and price level. On one review platform, "Le Constellation" received 6.5 out of 10 points in the safety category. The criteria on which this rating is based and whether it is relevant to the ongoing investigation remain open.

A shisha area characterized the wooden building. Tripadvisor

It is striking that the bar's social media profiles were no longer accessible shortly after the incident, as reported by "20 Minuten". The authorities have not yet provided any information on this either.

The Valais cantonal police are currently investigating the circumstances of the accident. The role that the operation, infrastructure or organizational aspects may have played is the subject of ongoing investigations. Further information is to follow.