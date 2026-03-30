Triggering cantonal indignation: the temporary bike lane on Neumühlequai in Zurich. Bild: Keystone

The city of Zurich has had temporary cycle lanes installed on Neumühlequai and Walchestrasse. This went against the grain of the canton - at the weekend, the cycle lanes were removed again without further ado.

Philipp Fischer

No time? blue News summarizes for you The city of Zurich is installing temporary cycle lanes on Zurich's Neumühlequai and Walchestrasse due to construction work.

The canton feels that the measure has been ignored.

The cycle lanes were removed again at the weekend - and the city is astonished. Show more

Two short sections for cyclists on Zurich's Neumühlequai and Walchestrasse have triggered a small-scale war between the city and the canton. Due to current construction work, the city has had a cycle lane built at each of these locations - at the expense of a car lane.

"This traffic routing was implemented for safety reasons," explains the city's head of safety, Karin Rykart, in a press release. The reason for this was the complexity of the construction site on Bahnhofquai. In such cases, the city reserves the right to implement "temporary traffic safety measures" on its own initiative.

Canton feels ignored

However, the canton takes a different view. On Friday, the city was informed by the cantonal government that the removal of the cycle lane is to be carried out independently. The reason: the city had violated the cantonal anti-congestion article in its actions.

Less space for cars on Neumuehlequai - that bothers the canton. Bild: Keystone

No sooner said than done - the work was completed quickly on Saturday: the cycle lanes were removed again at night and opened up to motorists. As reported by TeleZüri, the work had to be carried out under police protection. The day before, "Velomänsche" had demonstrated against the cantonal initiative.

Karin Rykart shows no understanding for the canton's actions: "From the city council's point of view, such a short-term change in ongoing traffic that has not been agreed with the city does not guarantee orderly and safe traffic management." The fact that the demolition took place before a meeting scheduled for this week with representatives of the government and city council "is disconcerting for the city council".

Approval from the SVP

Representatives of the SVP welcome the canton's decision to remove the cycle lanes. SVP cantonal councillor Ulrich Pfister told "TeleZüri": "It was overdue for the canton to intervene." The cycle lane was built in a "night and fog" operation. According to Pfister, the canton has a duty if the overarching network is affected.