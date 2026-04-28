Health Minister Elisabeth Baume-Schneider had a difficult time in the National Council: the Federal Council's proposals for implementing the care initiative were weakened or completely removed. Keystone

The care initiative has been significantly weakened in parliament: the National Council has rejected the Federal Council's key proposals on working hours and working conditions. A conservative majority prevailed, citing costs and staffing requirements.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you The National Council rejects a reduction in working hours in the care sector and is sticking to the status quo.

The conservatives warn of higher costs and additional staffing requirements.

Left-wing parties sharply criticize the decision and continue to see nursing care under pressure. Show more

The maximum weekly working hours in the care sector are not to be reduced. The National Council also rejected further improvements to working conditions proposed by the Federal Council on Tuesday. A conservative majority prevailed.

The Federal Council wants to protect the health of care workers by reducing the maximum weekly working hours by five hours to 45 hours and setting a normal working week of between 40 and 42 hours. Overtime should generally be compensated by time off in lieu. If this is not possible, there should be a wage supplement.

All of this goes too far for the upper chamber. It has weakened the main points of the bill to implement the care initiative. A conservative majority warned of high costs, additional staffing requirements and disproportionate interference in employment relationships.

Fear of the next premium shock

"Overall, we are talking about an additional two to four percent increase in premiums," said Diana Gutjahr (SVP/TG). That is irresponsible. According to Andreas Glarner (SVP/AG), the Federal Council's proposals are reminiscent of a trade union program. "They are making a law to line their pockets indecently."

If working hours were reduced, companies would have to cover the same services with more staff, said Cyril Aellen (FDP/GE). According to some calculations, this would mean almost 10,000 additional jobs.

The Center Group did not comment further on the proposals during the detailed discussion. However, Christian Lohr (Center/TG) urged caution during the debate. "The entire system needs flexible solutions and not stubborn approaches that lead to zero solutions."

Majority in favor of minimum variant

The National Council decided by 110 votes to 84 with 2 abstentions to maintain the status quo, i.e. a maximum weekly working time of 50 hours. It also deleted the provision on compensation for overtime.

It also decided to set the standard working week at a maximum of 42 hours. The Federal Council is not to be given the authority to reduce this maximum to 40 hours.

In future, overtime should have to be compensated by time off of at least the same duration or with the standard wage plus a supplement of at least 25 percent. In principle, the National Council adopted the Federal Council's proposal, but removed the priority of compensation through time off from the law.

"Clapping alone is not enough"

The SP, Greens and GLP argued unsuccessfully in favor of the Federal Council's proposal, in some cases with emotional votes. Health Minister Elisabeth Baume-Schneider spoke of balanced proposals that would implement the central concerns of the care initiative.

Speakers from the left-wing and green parties drew attention to the sometimes precarious conditions in the healthcare system. Legal measures are therefore urgently needed to keep nursing staff in the profession and alleviate the shortage of skilled workers.

"Clapping and thanking alone is not enough," said Farah Rumy (SP/SO), herself a qualified nurse. Manuela Weichelt (Greens/ZG) pointed out that the healthcare system was being driven to the wall with her eyes wide open. "It costs more if we do nothing." Patrick Hässig (GLP/ZH), who is also a trained nurse, stated that what the majority was proposing was inadequate.

Hardened fronts

The debate on the bill will continue for several more hours. The next focus will be on measures relating to work on Sundays and public holidays as well as an obligation to negotiate collective employment contracts. The fronts are clear: the left-wing side would prefer more regulations, the right-wing side fewer.

In the run-up to the National Council debate on Monday, carers called for the care initiative to be implemented immediately and in full. They handed over a petition with almost 190,000 signatures to members of parliament.

For the hospital association H+, however, the National Council committee's slimmed-down proposal is a step in the right direction. Improvements for nursing care should not be achieved with additional bureaucracy and rigid requirements.