The path to a Swiss passport will cost less in Basel in future. The communal fee is also to be abolished in the city of Bern, while the costs in other cantons and communes remain high.

In Basel-Stadt, under 25-year-olds will now only pay a fee of CHF 100 for naturalization. Adults pay 900 francs.

Other cantons such as Bern and Lucerne are also considering reducing or even abolishing the costs.

On 10 December, the Basel-Stadt cantonal parliament decided to reduce naturalization fees. Anyone under the age of 25 will no longer pay cantonal and communal fees in Basel and will therefore only have to pay a federal fee of CHF 100 for naturalization.

People on low incomes will also no longer pay fees if they are dependent on social welfare, supplementary benefits or premium reductions.

Naturalization for adults aged 25 and over in the city of Basel will now cost CHF 900 instead of the previous CHF 1750. This includes the CHF 100 federal fee. Among other things, the parliament has thus fulfilled a proposal by Grand Councillor Mahir Kabakci (SP). He hopes that more people will take part in elections and votes.

"If such a large proportion of the population, with 38.7 percent foreigners in the canton, is not allowed to vote, this must be a problem for politicians," said Kabakci when asked by the Keystone-SDA news agency.

Aargau particularly expensive

Although the canton of Basel-Stadt is now lowering the fees, the canton of Jura is even cheaper at 630 francs for naturalization. For those under 25, the fee is 210 francs. In Vaud, the fees are 450 francs for a single person. The fees in the municipalities range between 100 and 400 francs.

In contrast, things are more expensive in Aargau. Naturalization applicants pay a total of CHF 2,250 to the canton and commune. In the canton of Zurich, naturalization applicants either get off lightly or have to dig deep into their wallets, depending on where they live.

The fees vary between 200 and 2,400 francs depending on the municipality. Most often, however, they are between 400 and 600 francs. For example, naturalization in the city of Zurich costs 1,000 francs (500 francs canton, 500 francs city of Zurich).

City of Bern wants abolition

In the canton of Neuchâtel, adults pay 1,500 francs plus 150 francs for the municipality. Graubünden charges 100 to 1300 francs per adult individual, depending on the cost. St. Gallen charges up to 2000 francs.

In the canton of Geneva, a person over 25 pays a fee of 1250 francs, between 17 and 25 years of age it is 850 francs, for younger people the fee is 300 francs.

Adults who apply for naturalization in the city of Bern pay a fee of CHF 1150 to the canton. An additional CHF 400 is charged by the city. In November, the local parliament passed a motion calling for the abolition of naturalization fees at municipal level.

By abolishing naturalization fees, the city would facilitate participation and inclusion. Ultimately, it would strengthen democratic structures, the SP argued during the debate.

Lucerne also drastically reduces costs

In the city of Lucerne, obtaining municipal citizenship used to cost an average of CHF 1,900 for individuals and CHF 2,300 for couples. The fee was based on the effort involved. In November, the city parliament decided to introduce a standard fee at the request of the city government.

This means that in future the fee for individuals over 25, married couples and families will be a uniform CHF 500. The Lucerne City Council justified the measure by saying that these fees could deter people from applying for naturalization due to their high level.

This would also exclude well-integrated foreigners from political participation. As will be the case in Basel in future, applications for under 25-year-olds have been free of charge in Lucerne since 2020.

Nidwalden against reduction

There are also cantons that do not want to see a reduction in naturalization fees. At the end of November, the Nidwalden cantonal council rejected the idea of waiving municipal naturalization fees for people under the age of 25. This had been demanded by a motion from the Green Party parliamentary group.

The municipal naturalization fees are between CHF 1,400 and 1,600 for adults and between CHF 1,060 and 1,200 for minors with a foreign passport. The government did not consider it proven that young people were excessively affected by the fees.

In general, the differences between the cantons are clearly too great, as price supervisor Stefan Meierhans last noted in a newsletter article in September. In his opinion, naturalization should not cost more than CHF 1,500 at cantonal and communal level.