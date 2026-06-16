  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Weapons, aircraft, infrastructure Council of States approves 3.4 billion francs for the Swiss Army

SDA

16.6.2026 - 11:03

Defense Minister Martin Pfister received backing from the Council of States for his priorities regarding the rearmament of the Swiss Army.
Defense Minister Martin Pfister received backing from the Council of States for his priorities regarding the rearmament of the Swiss Army.
Keystone

The Council of States supports the Federal Council’s security policy course. The upper house approved the Army Dispatch with commitment appropriations of approximately 3.4 billion francs—including additional funds for the procurement of further F-35 fighter jets.

Keystone-SDA

16.06.2026, 11:03

16.06.2026, 11:09

The priorities set by the Federal Council for the modernization of the Swiss Army have been well received in Parliament. The Council of States has approved the Army Dispatch without changes—including an additional credit for the procurement of an estimated thirty F-35 fighter jets.

In total, this involves commitment credits of around 3.4 billion Swiss francs. Given the heightened security situation, the majority considers it essential to enhance the army’s defense capabilities and strengthen its ability to counter the most likely threats.

It is concerning that Switzerland is not adequately equipped in the area of air defense, said Mathias Zopfi (Greens/GL), President of the Security Policy Committee (SIK-S).

Motions by the left wing of the Council to forgo certain procurements or to increase funding for the defense against mini-drones were clearly rejected by the Council, as they had been in the committee. Next, the National Council will address the three federal resolutions on the armaments program, the real estate program, and the F-35s.

More from the department

Politics. Three Maghreb countries are to be designated as safe countries for asylum purposes

PoliticsThree Maghreb countries are to be designated as safe countries for asylum purposes

With reduced capacity. Temporary Federal Asylum Center in Brugg to Remain Open

With reduced capacityTemporary Federal Asylum Center in Brugg to Remain Open

Chaotic driving spree in Menziken AG. Passersby stop naked driver after several crashes

Chaotic driving spree in Menziken AGPassersby stop naked driver after several crashes