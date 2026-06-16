The Council of States supports the Federal Council’s security policy course. The upper house approved the Army Dispatch with commitment appropriations of approximately 3.4 billion francs—including additional funds for the procurement of further F-35 fighter jets.

Defense Minister Martin Pfister received backing from the Council of States for his priorities regarding the rearmament of the Swiss Army.

The priorities set by the Federal Council for the modernization of the Swiss Army have been well received in Parliament. The Council of States has approved the Army Dispatch without changes—including an additional credit for the procurement of an estimated thirty F-35 fighter jets.

In total, this involves commitment credits of around 3.4 billion Swiss francs. Given the heightened security situation, the majority considers it essential to enhance the army’s defense capabilities and strengthen its ability to counter the most likely threats.

It is concerning that Switzerland is not adequately equipped in the area of air defense, said Mathias Zopfi (Greens/GL), President of the Security Policy Committee (SIK-S).

Motions by the left wing of the Council to forgo certain procurements or to increase funding for the defense against mini-drones were clearly rejected by the Council, as they had been in the committee. Next, the National Council will address the three federal resolutions on the armaments program, the real estate program, and the F-35s.