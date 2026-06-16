The Council of States does not want to delay the debate on potential new nuclear power plants. The upper chamber has clearly rejected a motion to refer the matter back, thereby passing the ball back to the National Council.

Thierry Burkart, a FDP member of the Council of States from Aargau, once again argued on behalf of the Environment and Energy Commission (Urek-S) for the lifting of the ban on new nuclear power plants – with success. (File photo)

The Council of States does not want to postpone the decision on lifting the ban on new nuclear power plants. On Tuesday, it rejected a motion to refer the bill back to the Federal Council. Now it is the National Council’s turn again.

By a vote of 28 to 16, with one abstention, the upper house rejected the motion to refer the matter back to the Federal Council. On Monday, following a marathon debate, the National Council had voted by a razor-thin margin—100 to 97 with 2 abstentions—in favor of referral. If it confirms this decision, it will be final.

Committee Chair Thierry Burkart (FDP/AG) pointed out that the Council of States’ Committee on the Environment, Energy, and Spatial Planning, which he chairs (Urek-S), which he chairs, had commissioned a report from the department of Energy Minister Albert Rösti to outline the financial consequences of such new nuclear power plant projects by the end of the year. “This report would therefore be available before a referendum takes place.”

It remains to be seen when the National Council will vote again on the motion to refer the bill back to committee.