New rules on the adoption of stepchildren should be considered in a broader context. This is what the Council of States is calling for. For this reason, it has referred the bill on simplified stepchild adoption back to the Federal Council.

Currently, in Switzerland, a prospective parent and a legal parent must have lived in the same household for three years to adopt a stepchild. (File photo)

If the National Council follows suit, the Federal Council will have to revise the bill.

The goal of the reform is to enable children who have lived with their legal parent and a prospective parent since birth to be adopted more quickly by the prospective parent. During the spring session, the National Council had approved an amended version of the changes to the Civil Code (ZGB) proposed by the Federal Council.

With Wednesday’s decision, however, the lower house has now followed the majority of its Legal Affairs Committee (RK-S), which had recommended the referral back. A center-right majority prevailed in the Council.

The federal government is to integrate the simplified stepchild adoption provisions into the ongoing revision of the law on filiation and the Reproductive Medicine Act and submit a comprehensive package to Parliament. In addition, the Council of States is calling for a legal opinion on the constitutionality of the planned changes, particularly regarding the right to know one’s parentage.

Currently, in Switzerland, a prospective parent and a legal parent must have lived in the same household for at least three years to adopt a stepchild. Furthermore, the person seeking to adopt—that is, the prospective parent—must have cared for the child for one year. Only then can the adoption process begin.