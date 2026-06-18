Top executives in the federal administration and federal-affiliated companies will no longer receive severance pay in the future. The Council of States has approved a corresponding amendment to the law.

The Council of States wants to ban severance pay for top executives in the federal administration and federal-affiliated companies. (Featured image)

After Paying Millions for Departures The Council of States Wants to Ban Golden Parachutes

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Council of States wants to ban severance pay for top executives in the federal administration and federal-affiliated companies.

The upper house approved a corresponding amendment to the law against the will of the Federal Council.

Now the National Council must decide on the bill.

Severance pay for top executives in the federal administration and federal-affiliated companies will no longer be permitted. The Council of States has amended federal personnel law accordingly, against the will of the Federal Council.

The Council of States made the decision on Thursday by a vote of 21 to 13, with 9 abstentions. The bill was drafted by the Council of States’ Committee on Political Institutions (SPK-S); it was initiated by former independent Council of States member Thomas Minder from Schaffhausen. Now it is up to the National Council to decide.

Currently, severance pay following termination is permitted for top executives in the federal administration. It is intended to simplify the termination process when it becomes necessary to part ways with employees. Severance pay may be contractually agreed upon with members of boards of directors and executive boards of federal-affiliated companies.

The SPK-S noted in its report on the bill that the amendments would bring federal personnel law into line with the Swiss Code of Obligations.