Asylum procedures must be expedited as a matter of urgency—and the current asylum strategy should be put on hold for this purpose. This is what the Council of States is demanding. Justice Minister Beat Jans describes the move as counterproductive.

Justice Minister Beat Jans faced a wave of criticism in the Council of States. The Federal Council is not doing enough to speed up asylum proceedings. (File photo)

Politics Council of States Wants to Speed Up Asylum Procedures and Halt the Strategy

On Wednesday, the upper house approved a motion by Benedikt Würth (Center/SG) by a vote of 27 to 12, with 5 abstentions. The motion calls on the Federal Council to implement the mandate passed by Parliament for an asylum acceleration package as a matter of priority and urgency. At the same time, the proposed asylum strategy should be put on hold.

In an emotionally charged debate, the majority voiced strong criticism of the Federal Council. Several speakers from the center-right parties criticized the Federal Council for dragging its feet on accelerating asylum procedures.

Federal Councilor Jans acknowledged the need to speed up asylum procedures. However, he argued that setting aside the asylum strategy—which is specifically designed to achieve this goal—is the wrong approach. If the motion were referred by the National Council, it would result in delays.