Following a suspected espionage incident, the Office of the Attorney General has launched a preliminary investigation. Apparently, the unidentified drone formation had the Spiez NBC Laboratory in its sights.

Here's what it's all about According to a media report, an unknown drone formation had the Spiez ABC Laboratory in its sights

Army Chief Benedikt Roos recently announced a “major incident,” but did not disclose the location or time.

The Federal Prosecutor's Office has launched a preliminary investigation into the case at the police level.

Meanwhile, Francine Zimmermann, director of the Federal Office of Civil Aviation (FOCA), wants to tighten regulations on drone traffic in Switzerland. Summary created with

Several drones over “critical infrastructure”: At an Army event, Army Chief Benedikt Roos recently announced a “major incident,” blue News reported. According to the report, an unknown formation of drones flew over a military facility. However, the army remained tight-lipped about the location and timing of the alleged espionage incident.

It has now been revealed that the critical infrastructure in question is the ABC laboratory in Spiez, Bern. This is reported "SonntagsBlick," citing a high-ranking military official.

The Office of the Attorney General has since launched a preliminary investigation. Federal Prosecutor Stefan Blättler told the newspaper that police are investigating exactly what happened. A decision will then be made as to whether there is sufficient evidence to open a formal investigation. Defense Minister Martin Pfister, however, neither confirmed nor denied the incident.

The Spiez Laboratory is responsible for nuclear, biological, and chemical threats. Experts from Spiez were involved, for example, in the analysis of the nerve agent Novichok, which was used in the poisoning of double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Salisbury, England, in 2018. The laboratory was also involved in investigating Assad’s use of chemical weapons in Syria.

Who shoots down the drones?

Meanwhile, the director of the Federal Office of Civil Aviation (FOCA) wants to tighten regulations on drone traffic in Switzerland. All airspace users should be digitally visible in order to increase airspace safety, Francine Zimmermann told the “SonntagsBlick.” The goal is to identify potential safety risks early on.

She acknowledged, however, that the initiative would only be effective if all parties cooperated. “Anyone who deliberately wants to use a drone for malicious purposes won’t be deterred by rules,” she said. Furthermore, she noted that responsibilities are not clearly defined when a suspicious drone appears. It is unclear which agency is responsible for defensive measures. This issue is currently being addressed by an interagency working group at the federal level.