On certain stretches, the emergency lane may be used as a lane - the green light signal takes precedence over the markings.

Despite the solid line, it is permitted to move into this lane because traffic signals have priority, as the police and FEDRO emphasize.

On certain stretches of highway in Switzerland, the emergency lane can temporarily serve as an additional lane. As soon as a green arrow lights up above the lane, it can be used like a normal lane. This principle is called "breakdown lane reuse" - PUN for short, as reported byStreetlife.

One example can be found on the A1 near Winterthur. The emergency lane is opened up there, especially when there is heavy traffic. Drivers heading towards Zurich at the Oberwinterthur entrance, for example, can then continue directly in this additional lane. However, this often causes confusion: the lane is separated from the rest of the carriageway by a solid line - and this normally means: No lane changes.

The police clarify how the regulation is to be understood. "In this case, drivers are not only allowed to change lanes, they are actually supposed to," explains Alexander Renner from the Zurich cantonal police in a video on Instagram.

His advice: If you stay in the middle lane on the highway unnecessarily, you block the flow of traffic. In addition, there is a fine of 60 francs for driving on the left.

The reason why the solid line is irrelevant in this case is legally clear: traffic signals take precedence over road markings. This is stated in the Signalization Ordinance, to which the Federal Roads Office (FEDRO) also refers. The aim of using the emergency lane is to make traffic flow more smoothly and avoid dangerous maneuvers when merging and exiting.

Further PUN stretches planned

As a rule, the speed limit is also reduced on PUN stretches. According to FEDRO, the lower speed limit is intended to take account of the higher volume of traffic and the lack of emergency lanes.

There are currently eight such sections in Switzerland, reports "Streetlife", with a further 13 planned and four currently under review. In the long term, FEDRO wants to examine around 250 kilometers of freeway in conurbations for the potential of using the emergency lane - and implement it where it makes sense.