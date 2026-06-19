The Federal Assembly may continue to use Elon Musk’s social media platform X as a communication channel. A motion to ban its use by the Parliamentary Services failed in the National Council on Friday.

Elon Musk acquired Twitter in October 2022 and renamed it X in July 2023. The platform has been used as a communication channel by the Parliamentary Services since 2015. (File photo)

The proposal stemmed from a motion by Min Li Marti (SP/ZH). In the Council, the motion’s sponsor cited news headlines in which X had been used to call for demonstrations as well as to spread hate and incitement—for example, during anti-immigration protests in Belfast, the capital of Northern Ireland.

Since billionaire Musk took over the platform in 2022, X has changed significantly. The posts have become more radical, she said, and disinformation is widespread. In her view, Musk intends to stoke the “mob” in this way. “These cases are not accidents, but part of the design,” Marti said.

The situation has worsened further with the introduction of the AI chatbot Grok, which unrestrictedly delivers sexist, violent, fake, or offensive content. By remaining on the platform, the Federal Assembly legitimizes X and contributes to the increased relevance and visibility of all content. “It’s also about the kind of culture of discussion we stand for,” Marti continued.

“Currently, there is no comparable alternative that offers such a broad reach,” countered Roland Rino Büchel (SVP/SG) on behalf of the National Council Bureau. However, the Parliamentary Services are continuously monitoring developments. Furthermore, the challenges cited by the motion’s sponsor also arise on other social media platforms. An isolated withdrawal from X would therefore not resolve these fundamental problems of communication in the digital space.

The majority of the Council shared this view: Despite opposition from a red-green minority, it voted 119 to 69, with 11 abstentions, in favor of maintaining the Federal Assembly’s X accounts.

The Parliamentary Services have been using X (formerly Twitter) since 2015 as a communication channel for the committees, to provide information on parliamentary diplomacy, and for the Council presidia to respond to important events. The Federal Council and numerous other political parties, as well as the parliaments of Austria, Italy, and France, and the Council of Europe, also use X.