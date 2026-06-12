High up: Last year, the federal government flew more again. (Archive photo: Federal Council jet lands at Bern-Belp after a Federal Council visit to Washington, D.C., in August 2025) Keystone

The Federal Council flew significantly more often in 2025: flight hours rose by around 17.5 percent. Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis took off particularly often.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you Federal Council members flew significantly more in 2025 than in the previous year.

Ignazio Cassis had the most flight hours, while Beat Jans had the fewest.

Federal employees also increased their flight time noticeably. Show more

The federal government used airplanes and helicopters as a means of transportation slightly more last year. According to the latest figures from the Federal Air Transport Service (LTDB), there were 104 more flight hours recorded than in the previous year.

According to the LTDB, Federal Council members flew a total of 704 hours last year, as shown by the figures published on Friday. Of these, approximately 39 hours were empty flights. In 2024, Federal Council members spent approximately 600 hours in the air. This represents an increase of about 17.5 percent.

The majority of these flights were conducted by airplane in both years. Last year, helicopter flights accounted for less than 14 percent. They increased only slightly compared to 2024.

Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis logged 212 flight hours

Unsurprisingly, Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis flew the most in 2025: The head of the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) logged 212 flight hours; as part of his official duties, he must visit other countries and maintain relations with them within the framework of international diplomacy.

Economy Minister Guy Parmelin came in second with more than 146 hours. The then-President of the Confederation, Karin Keller-Sutter, came in third with 128 flight hours. The representative duties of the Office of the President of the Confederation likely contributed to this in particular.

Justice Minister flies the least

In fourth place was Interior Minister Elisabeth Baume-Schneider with just over fifty hours of flight time by helicopter or plane. Federal Councilor Albert Rösti of the Department of the Environment, Transport, Energy, and Communications (DETEC) took fifth place with nearly 49 hours.

He was closely followed by Defense Minister Martin Pfister, who logged nearly 45 hours. However, he did not take office until April. Pfister therefore shares these flight hours with his predecessor, Viola Amherd. Bringing up the rear was Justice Minister Beat Jans, who flew fewer than 34 hours, and only by plane.

Staff members are also flying more

Departmental staff, as well as employees of the Federal Chancellery and the Parliamentary Services, again accounted for just over 205 flight hours last year. In 2024, the figure was just under 160. This represents an increase of approximately 28.3 percent.

Here, too, the FDFA ranked first with around fifty flight hours, closely followed by the Department of Defense (DDPS) with just over 49 hours. Third place went to the Department of Economic Affairs (WBF) with around 36 hours, closely followed by the Department of Justice (EJPD) with just over 34 hours.

According to LTDB figures, the Parliamentary Services logged just over twenty flight hours. The Department of Home Affairs, the Department of Finance, and the Federal Chancellery recorded single-digit flight hours.

According to the statistics, DETEC staff did not fly on federal aircraft or helicopters last year. However, commercial flights taken by staff or government members are not included in the statistics.