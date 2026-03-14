Switzerland is playing the neutrality card: the Federal Council is now officially calling the situation in Iran a war. In doing so, it has also declared the USA and Israel to be parties to the war - with consequences that extend into Swiss airspace.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Federal Council is now classifying the situation in Iran as a war - which means that the USA and Israel are also officially warring parties.

In accordance with the law of neutrality, Switzerland is now stopping arms exports and US overflights.

The decision provokes reactions: SP criticizes hesitation, FDP and SVP defend the wait-and-see approach. Show more

Since Friday, the Swiss Federal Council has officially spoken of a "war" in Iran. This was first reported by SRF. The decision carries weight - because it means that not only Iran and Israel, but also the USA are now considered "warring parties" by official Switzerland.

Federal Council spokesperson Nicole Lamon declared on Friday: "There is a war between the USA/Israel and Iran." The intensity and duration of the hostilities met the requirements for this classification.

With the decision, various mechanisms of neutrality law now come into force. For example, arms exports may no longer be authorized. US military aircraft are also no longer allowed to cross Swiss airspace. According to SRF, one of the direct flight routes from the USA to Iran runs partly over Switzerland - so the US military will have to adapt. Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis confirmed that two US overflight requests have already been rejected.

At the beginning of the week it was still a "conflict"

At the beginning of the week, the government had assessed the situation differently. On Monday, Cassis only spoke of a "conflict" in response to a question from SP National Councillor Fabian Molina during parliamentary question time.

The change of course is causing reactions: SP Co-President Cédric Wermuth was unimpressed in the "Arena" on Friday evening: "After two weeks? Congratulations. That was no heroic cry from the Federal Council." He accuses the government of having acted too late: "The export of war material to the USA should have been stopped long ago."

FDP Co-President Susanne Vincenz-Stauffacher defended the wait-and-see approach: former President Donald Trump had already declared the "blitzkrieg" over. In view of the uncertain situation, it was right to prepare the decision carefully - after all, it was a question of neutrality law.

SVP President Marcel Dettling also recalled that there was initially a lack of clarity as to what the classification actually meant: "Now the administration has made it clear: According to neutrality law, there are no weapons for warring parties. Everyone is aware of that."

At the same time, the FDP and SVP emphasize that the decision could have noticeable consequences for the arms industry. Vincenz-Stauffacher says: "We have an interest in a strong arms industry." And Dettling adds: "Our arms industry produces weapons for the defense of Switzerland. It therefore contributes to our protection."