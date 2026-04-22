Guy Parmelin (right) with the President of the Canton of Fribourg, Philippe Demierre, in front of the media in Estavayer-le-Lac. Keystone

The Federal Council traveled to Estavayer-le-Lac FR on Wednesday for its annual meeting outside the Federal Palace. The government met in the morning at Chenaux Castle. A meeting with the public was planned before midday.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The location for the 21st meeting "extra muros", i.e. outside the walls of Bern, was chosen by President Guy Parmelin. These meetings outside Bern are a firmly established tradition. They make it possible to "go to where people live" and hold "direct talks" with the population, Parmelin emphasized at a brief press conference after his arrival in the city.

The President of the Swiss Confederation explained that he had no particular connection to the small town, but had gladly accepted an invitation from the canton of Fribourg to organize this meeting. Accompanied by the President of the State Council of Fribourg, Philippe Demierre, the Vaudois took the opportunity to joke about the "enclave" on Vaudois soil, which one must "try to conquer" - although the small town belongs to the canton of Fribourg, it is surrounded by the canton of Vaud.

Disturbed normality

Parmelin also recalled his first meeting as President of the Swiss Confederation outside the Federal Palace in Lucerne in 2021, when the Covid pandemic was raging. The Vaud native recalled talking about a "return to normality". A normality that no longer exists in view of the events of recent months in Switzerland and worldwide, he conceded.

However, the head of the Department of Economic Affairs, Education and Research (EAER) called for resilience. As an example, he cited Chenaux Castle, which has survived "many upheavals" since it was built in 1284 by Pierre d'Estavayer.

After his working session on Wednesday morning, the Federal Councillor will meet with the population for an hour on the Place de Moudon in the old town. He will then have lunch with the Fribourg State Councillor, the district prefect and the mayor of Estavayer.

Apart from 2020, when the Covid-19 pandemic began, the government has held at least one meeting outside the Federal Palace every year since 2010.