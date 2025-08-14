The blue News comment column on the billion-euro F-35 purchase paints a deeply divided picture: While many want to overturn the contract due to the threat of additional costs, others warn of security policy risks if it is canceled.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Readers accuse the Federal Council of providing the people with incomplete information in the F-35 vote.

Several are calling for it to be discontinued and for alternatives from Europe or in the field of air defense.

Supporters emphasize the importance of security policy and call for cost discipline. Show more

In the comments column of blue News, the discussion about the billion-euro F-35 purchase is heated. While many declare the contract a failure in view of the threat of additional costs, others warn of the security policy risks of abandoning it.

Numerous readers accuse the Federal Council of not fully informing the people in the vote on the fighter jet procurement. Several are therefore calling for a new referendum.

Bobcat2324, for example, writes: "In its vote at the time, the electorate voted CHF 6 billion, and was also misled about possible additional costs." And Pitchi adds: "Any overrun must necessarily result in a new referendum. This is the only way to ensure that the will of the sovereign is respected." Tommasso32 writes: "The Federal Council is crawling after Trump on its knees."

For many, it is clear that Switzerland must give up the planes if necessary in the dispute with the USA.

Geckeckiold45 demands: "Cancel the purchase, sue legal advisors for damages, no more weapons purchases in the USA and finally stand up to Trump." Argus49 also points to international examples: "Spain has apparently canceled the F-35 purchase, chapeau for courage."

Drones as an alternative?

A recurring argument of the critics: Europe also has powerful jets.

Tiger71 suggests: "Cancel it and give a European jet a chance. Or invest in a well-functioning air defense system." Russel argues in a similar vein: "Unfortunately, the Swedish Gripen and the French Rafale were written off early on. A fatal mistake."

«The USA is no longer our friend and savior.»

Modern drones and air defense systems are also mentioned as alternatives. haruwi asks: "Are fighter planes alone decisive for the security of Swiss airspace? A powerful air defense system and the use of versatile drones are at least as important."

Several comments are aimed directly at the American side.

Thinkaboutit writes: "In the USA, taking advantage to maximize profits has not just been part of normal business practice since yesterday." Reirochi75 calls for a change of course: "The USA is no longer our friend and savior. Focus on Europe - they have good planes too."

The role of the Swiss negotiating delegation is also questioned. Gerimfi criticizes: "How can a law firm from Zurich misinterpret two words like 'fixed price'?"

"Everything will be more expensive"

On the other hand, supporters of the purchase point to the security policy situation. Suppechasper recalls: "We've had this plane much longer than the current US president." thatsme believes that rising costs are inevitable: "Everything is becoming more expensive, so how can an aircraft that will only be delivered in years not become more expensive? A fixed price can be guaranteed for a year, maybe two years."

Tutta_Maka also focuses on the military benefits: "There is a security component as well as an economic component that needs to be taken into account."

Some see sticking to the treaty as a signal of reliability. Schitasong29 warns that we must not allow ourselves to be blackmailed: "If there is a vote, then please do it without scaremongering from the authorities."

Between the fronts, there are voices that would hold on to the F-35, but draw clear financial boundaries. Vietelleld67 says: "The amount of 6 billion must not be exceeded. Then there will only be 30 instead of 36 aircraft."

Sludrenikodripong12 also wants to negotiate hard: "The agreed price will decide how many aircraft Switzerland receives. Under no circumstances should we spend another CHF 1.4 billion."